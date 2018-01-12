Circuit City Comeback: Electronics Retailer Relaunching Website on Feb. 15

Nine years after going out of business, electronics hub Circuit City is plugging back into the market.

The resurrected company’s website will roll out on February 15, it announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last week, where it will offer a variety of tech goods for consumers.

Circuit City’s e-commerce site, fueled by IBM Watson, will incorporate AI features and new technologies to provide a unique, immersive experience, the former Best Buy rival said.

The company plans to offer “a personalized shopping experience” to “ultimately transform how clients shop for electronics,” Twice reports.

Its online business model will expand to kiosks, store-in-stores and showrooms in the future.

Circuit City executives sought twice in 2016 to rebirth the company — which was once the No. 1 big-box tech chain in the U.S. — but CEO Ronny Shmoel’s new market strategy may be the charming third try it needs to succeed.

Shmoel, who has a background in retail, e-commerce and global sourcing, acquired Circuit City in 2015 from Systemax, buying the brand, domain and associated trademarks of the once-tech titan.

He is joined in the re-opening by a new management team “with experience across top-tier leadership companies,” the company said.

Circuit City fell to the changing tech marketplace in 2008, due ironically to an increase in online sales, and closed its last remaining store in 2009.

As the news of the tech company’s reboot circulated, savvy social media users reacted with a variety of comments to the news.

Before Circuit City launches its new website February 15, take a look at the proto-site here.