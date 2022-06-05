Church's Chicken Just Brought Back Two Fan-Favorite Menu Items

✖

Church's Chicken is bringing back two fan-favorite menu items for the summer. The peach cobbler and Original Smokehouse Chicken items are available once again for fans of the popular chicken chain. There are over 1,500 Church's Chicken locations around the world.

The peach cobbler includes Church's Chicken's famous honey-butter biscuit topped with "sliced and spiced" warm peach cobbler filling, notes Chew Boom. It costs $2.79. Fans can also get the accompanying drinks Peach Perfect Tea and Peach Perfect Lemonade to wash down the cobbler. the drinks cost $2.29 each.

(Photo: Church's Chicken)

Fans hoping for a meal that will keep them a little more full than just a peach cobbler can also get the Original Smokehouse Chicken now. The meal includes a half chicken marinated in a smoke marinade before it is fried and served with a coating of smoky glaze. It mixes sweet and savory tastes into one meal. It is part of a $6 meal that includes creamy mashed potatoes, a honey-butter biscuit, and a drink.

"I was so excited to dive back into our delicious Original Smokehouse Chicken recipe and bring it back to our restaurants just in time for summer," Church's Chicken Chef Kevin Houston said in a statement. "Exploring other flavor variations – such as last year's Bourbon Black Pepper – and showcasing our innovation always pleases our guests, but I know fans will be thrilled to hear the Original Smokehouse Chicken is back on the menu once again."

Earlier this year, Church's Chicken fans in Southeast Texas were shocked to learn that 10 of the 14 restaurants in the area were shut down, reports 12 News Now. The company called it a "temporary closure" because the restaurants weren't up to their high standards. Church's Chicken is "committed to ensuring the highest food quality and safety standards are consistently maintained at all of our restaurant locations," a company spokesperson said in April. "One of our franchisees recently failed to meet those standards and bring its operations into compliance, which resulted in the temporary closure of more than one of the locations it operated."

Some of the stores shut down were in Beaumont, Texas, and run by the franchisee Best American Hospitality (BAH). A Texas Comptroller spokesperson said BAH owed over $180,000 in Texas Franchise taxes over the past four years. Although the company paid some of that back, it still owed $8,700 in penalties at the time 12 News published its report on April 1. The four Church's Chicken locations that remained open in Southeast Texas are owned by a different franchisee.