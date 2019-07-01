Chuck E. Cheese Now Offering Pizza Delivery, and It Isn’t Cheap

Do you ever find yourself craving the mouth-watering goodness of Chuck E. Cheese pizza but can’t find the motivation to go pick one up yourself? Well, now the chain of family entertainment centers and restaurants is making getting your hands on a slice of the cheesy goodness a whole lot easier, and a lot more expensive!

Known for its animatronic, pizza-loving mouse, the chain announced on Tuesday, June 25 it is rolling out a new Pizza Party Pack through DoorDash.

Described as being “s perfect for office parties, game nights, sleepovers and groups young and old,” the 12-person kit includes three large pizzas, a decorated signature Chuck E. Cheese cake, party décor, and “all of the supplies you need to turn any space into a celebration.” It also boasts a price tag of $124.99, which, as Chuck E Cheese points out, comes down to roughly $10 per person.

“Chuck E. Cheese is already known as the expert in fun, so it’s a natural extension for us to be the first brand to deliver a kit of fun anywhere a group wants to gather,” Ashley Zickefoose, Chief Marketing and Concept Officer, CEC Entertainment, Inc., said in a press release. “Chuck E. Cheese is continually innovating to meet evolving consumer needs. We collaborated with Door Dash to create the Pizza Party Pack as a way to innovate within our growing delivery channel and bring a unique celebratory experience complete with food and decor directly to guests with one click.”

The Pizza Party Pack can be ordered within the DoorDash platform at www.DoorDash.com or in-app for Android or iOS.

The introduction follows on the heels of the May 2018 limited partnership with Grubhub, Uber Eats, and DoorDash, which saw customers able to have food delivered from 345 participating locations nationwide.

The news also comes after Chuck E Cheese pizza found itself making headlines following YouTube star Shane Dawson’s “investigation” into claims that the chain collects uneaten pizza slices from the dining area and fits them back together to form and re-serve them as “fresh” pizzas.

While Dawson seemed to support the theory, in a statement to PEOPLE, Chuck E Cheese fiercely denied it.

“The claims made in this video about Chuck E. Cheese’s and our pizza are unequivocally false,” a spokesperson for the company said. “No conspiracies here – our pizzas are made to order and we prepare our dough fresh in restaurant, which means that they’re not always perfectly uniform in shape, but always delicious.”