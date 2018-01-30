Social Media Reacts to Christopher Dionne’s Sexual Assault Charges

Fans of HGTV have been shocked and horrified about the news that the star of Family Flip, Christopher Dionne, was arrested for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl.

The TV personality turned himself in on Monday to face charges of fourth degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. The alleged assault took place on Nov. 26, 2017 at Dionne's house. Several children were spending the night for a sleepover after a birthday party, and one girl says she was awakened by Dionne sitting by her head in the middle of the night.

The girl says that Dionne groped her, tried to expose himself to her, and photographed her lifting her shirt. She also says that he begged her not to tell anyone.

The minor told her mother what had happened the next day on the way home, and she immediately called police. However, Dionne had just left to film a new series for A&E in California. He learned about the warrant out for his arrest while he was away, and told a very different version of events to police. He said that the girl had woken up when he arrived home from a night out, and he'd only touched her back to try and put her to sleep.

Dionne's alternate version of events is one of the most troubling parts for some. As the story circulates social media, commenters are repulsed by the details.

"If you read the article he tried to place blame on the 10 year old girl.. How disgusting... And how many other times has this happened?" wrote one user.

"Scum...Pure scum," wrote another.

Many applauded the young girl for coming forward so readily, as many survivors of sexual abuse suffer for years with a confused mixture of shame, guilt and repression.

"Good for the young lady for having the courage to tell her Mom! Hang him high!" wrote a Facebook user.

HGTV released a statement trying to distance itself from Dionne. "The person you reference in your inquiry appeared in a pilot that premiered on our network more than 2-1/2 years ago," it said. "The pilot was not picked up for series and is no longer on our air."

"HGTV now referred to as the Harass and Grop TV network," wrote another.

Dionne is out on $100,000 bail. He's due in court on Feb. 14.