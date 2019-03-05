Chris D’Elia Lands Recurring Role in Netflix’s ‘You’

Comedian Chris D’Elia is the latest to join the cast of You as a recurring character in season 2 of the Netflix series.

Deadline reports that D’Elia will play Henderson, “a designer-hoodie, black Ray-Bans, expensive sneakers-wearing famous comedian with a ‘hard-life-lessons man-of-the-people’ thing working for him” — which is not terribly far off from D’Elia’s own public image.

Season 1 of You — based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling novel — followed independent New York City bookstore manager Joe Goldberg, played by Gossip Girl‘s Penn Badgley, who becomes obsessed with customer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), using social media to stalk her. Season 2 is loosely based on Kepnes’ second book in the series titled Hidden Bodies, and will follow Joe to Los Angeles where he meets Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti, The Haunting of Hill House), an aspiring chef who conveniently isn’t into social media, unlike the former apple of Joe’s unsavory eye.

D’Elia, 38, is known for lead roles in NBC sitcomes Undateable and Whitney. He most recently co-created and will star in Psycopath, an upcoming half-hour comedy for YouTube Premium. He hosts a weekly podcast, Congratulations, and is currently traveling on his Follow the Leader stand-up tour. He also appeared on the recent Netflix comedy special, Comedians of the World.

Season 1 of You aired on Lifetime, while season 2, which is in early production, will be released by Netflix under its originals banner.

Last month, the series unveiled a first look at the cast for season 2, showing Badgley, Ambyr Childers (who plays Candace Stone) and Pedretti.

seeing Joe with Love AND Candace makes us happy being single. YOU S2 in production! pic.twitter.com/IXDNVtt9op — YOU (@YouNetflix) February 15, 2019

“Seeing Joe with Love AND Candace makes us happy being single,” the show’s official Twitter account wrote. “You [season 2] in production!”

Showrunner Sera Gamble told Entertainment Weekly that Pedretti’s performance in The Haunting of Hill House was a big factor in producers’ decision to tap her for season 2.

“It is very f—ing cool that Victoria is playing this role,” Gamble said. “I binged Hill House, and she was incredible. And then a couple of days later, [You executive producer] Greg [Berlanti] sent an email asking, ‘Have you seen Hill House? Have you seen Victoria Pedretti, wouldn’t she make a perfect Love?’ Leave it to Greg to put that together.”

You is produced by Berlanti Productions, Man Sewing Dinosaur and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Gamble, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morganstein and Gina Girolamo serve as executive producers.

Season 1 of You is now streaming on Netflix. The streaming service has not announced when to expect season 2.

Photo credit: Rich Fury / Stringer / Getty