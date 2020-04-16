Chris Cuomo’s Wife Cristina Tests Positive for Coronavirus

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo‘s wife Cristina Greeven Cuomo has tested positive for the coronavirus. Her positive diagnosis comes just over two weeks after Cuomo tested positive for the virus. The news anchor announced his wife’s positive test results Wednesday on his show Cuomo Prime Time in a virtual interview with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Families all over know the reality our family faces: few are one case and done. Sure enough, Cristina has covid now. Kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core. All are stepping up. Can’t wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me. Sucks. pic.twitter.com/ncyoQ3saWc — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 16, 2020

“Cristina now has COVID, she is now positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen and now it has,” Cuomo revealed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Obviously I’ve been a little bit of a mess about it today, so I’ve been talking to Andrew about it a lot. The person who’s not upset is Cristina. Cristina takes everything in stride and so far we’re hoping, and a lot of this is anecdotal because we don’t know that much, she lost her sense of smell and taste. This is not science, but anecdotally the cases that I hear about that are more mild tend to have that. I didn’t have that.”

Cuomo later opened up about the struggle his family is facing on Twitter, acknowledging that it is one that “families all over know…few are one case and done. Sure enough, Cristina has COVID now. Kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core. All are stepping up. Can’t wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me. Sucks.”

After her husband revealed on March 31 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus after having “been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fevers, chills and shortness of breath,” Christina had been self-quarantining at home. She frequently provided updates on her husband’s condition via social media. On April 6, she revealed that Cuomo seemed “slightly better” following “one week of up and down symptoms.”

“His Oxygen levels (tested daily on a finger Oximeter) were normal all week. He has maintained his sense of taste and smell, but not his usual hearty Italian appetite,” she wrote in part. “His lungs were x-rayed yesterday and they were mostly clear.”

In a post shared just two days ago, she revealed that Cuomo had “turned the corner away from his severe symptoms and the potential danger of pneumonia.” She added that he “still feels consistently light-headed, week, fever on, fever off.”

Cuomo and Christina have been married for more than 19 years. They share three children: Bella, 17, Mario, 14, and Carolina, 11.