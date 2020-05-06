Chris Christie Taking Heat for Saying Americans Are 'Gonna Have to' Accept Coronavirus Deaths for the Economy

Chris Christie isn't one way to mince words. The former governor of New Jersey has found himself in some controversy over his own remarks and actions in the past, one of which including a photo captured of him sitting in a beach chair while the beaches were closed due to a state shutdown.

Now, the 2016 presidential candidate finds himself in some more controversy after weighing in on the coronavirus' impact on the economy. Speaking with Dana Bash of CNN on her Daily DC podcast, Christie was asked about what the reopening of the U.S. economy could look like and the potential lives at stake. "Of course, everybody wants to save every life they can, but the question is: Toward what end, ultimately?" the 57-year-old politician stated. "Are there ways that we can thread the needle here to allow that there are going to be deaths, and there are going to be deaths no matter what?"

Christie, who also said that "we’re in the midst of a pandemic that we haven’t seen in over 100 years... we’re going to have to continue to do things," quickly saw some backlash his way as many did not appreciate his disregard for human life.