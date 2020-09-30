Debate: Chris Christie and ABC Called out Over Glaring Conflict of Interest

Chris Christie is serving as an on-air host as part of ABC News' coverage of Tuesday's first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former vice president, Joe Biden. The problem with that, though, is that Christie also reportedly offered consultation to Trump ahead of the debate. The New York Times shared ahead of the event that the former New Jersey governor helped prep Trump to face-off against Biden and was advising him in the Oval Office.

This conflict of interest has caused quite the uproar among viewers. Christie has been working with ABC since 2018, but it's his decision to coach Trump that is leading people to wonder just how unbiased his commentary would be on the national broadcast. The article notes that the network will disclose Christie's role in advising Trump during the broadcast, which also was done during his appearance on Good Morning America. Trump and Christie's relationship goes way back with Christie also helping him prepare for his debates back in 2016. During his visit to the set of Good Morning America, Christie said he expects Trump to have no problems against Biden, who released his tax returns as a strategic maneuver ahead of the affair.

Here are some of the strongest reactions across Twitter after viewers learned of the potential conflict of interest with Christie serving as an on-air commentator during the debate.