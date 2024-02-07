Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Queso This Week

Chipotle is offering an enticing promotion this week ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. The fast-casual restaurant chain is offering free Queso Blanco with the purchase of any full-priced entree at participating locations. The only catch is that the order must be placed in the Chipotle app or on its website, and they must use the code QUESO24 at checkout.

Chipotle's free queso promotion is valid from Monday, Feb. 5 through Sunday, Feb. 11 at participating locations. It will only get you a small side order or a topping for your entree, and it is only good for one serving per order. It can't be used while ordering at the counter, nor in third-party delivery apps. It also may not be combined with other promotions or special offers.

what did we miss. use code “QUESO24” for a free side of Queso Blanco. *Entrée purchase required. February 5 through February 11, 2024, only, on Chipotle website or mobile app only. full terms: https://t.co/TgqexnF3a6 pic.twitter.com/eOzaSPIMFw — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) February 5, 2024

Chipotle surprised customers with this announcement on Monday, posting it all over social media with no warning. The company did its best to catch attention with some viral video language, suggesting: "Top off ur burrito like a mukbaddie." Customers were caught off guard, but excited.

"I tell myself I need a break from chipotle and you guys put out rewards/deals. Every Single. Time. I'M TRYING TO LOSE WEIGHT!" one commenter wrote. Another added: "Now that's what I'm talking about enough with this guac crap I'm here for CHEESE." However, some fans were frustrated, posting complaints about the app's functionality. One person wrote: "Why can't I order in person? Please allow."

