Chick-fil-A Testing New Breakfast Menu Item for the First Time in 5 Years

Chick-fil-A is revitalizing a popular breakfast item for those who need something quick, easy, and on the go in the morning. For the first time since 2017, the casual food spot will release an all-new breakfast item at select locations: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. Delish reports that the order, which comes in a four-pack, is made with whole eggs, chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. Chick-fil-A is testing the order in select markets with the hopes that customers will love the new item. If it proves to be successful, Chick-Fil-A locations across the country will offer them. The decision came right in time for parents and kids returning to school in the coming days and weeks.

"As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entrée that keeps them satisfied when they're on the go without sacrificing taste," said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, Inc., in a statement about the menu item. "Our guests are asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options, and we look forward to hearing what they think about our limited-time Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites test."

Beginning Aug. 22, customers in the following cities will be able to test out the new item. Anyone ordering from Chick-fil-A in Augusta, Ga.; Aiken, S.C.; Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk and Portsmouth, Va.; Miami, and New Orleans can add the item to their cart.

The addition comes amid hundreds of brands releasing new and retuning pumpkin-spiced items in time for the Fall months. Dunkin' Donuts has partnered with Goldfish for a pumpkin-spiced flavor of the popular bite-sized snack. They will officially hit supermarket shelves nationwide on Sept. 1, averaging at $3.39 per bag. Other retail chains and brands like Starbucks, 7-Eleven, Krispy Kreme, and Oreo also have items for the change in season.