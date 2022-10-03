Chick-fil-A Recently Shared Important Notice About Its Nuggets and Filets

Chick-fil-A may be in hot water with its devoted patrons. The casual dining spot has issued a warning that some of its products were accidentally made with an undeclared dairy allergen. According to executives, they were notified by one of their suppliers that items "had unintentionally added an undeclared dairy allergen in the recipe" for its Grilled Chicken Filet and Grilled Nuggets, which are served during lunch and dinner hours The New York Post reports. After the warning, the Atlanta-based planned to immediately notify its patrons to prevent any potential allergic reactions.

The company updated its allergen and ingredient information on its mobile app and website. They also sent signage to all restaurants, which are on full display, to warn guests. Unfortunately, some of the affected products are still in the company's inventory and have already been sold. The company notes the issue is a temporary one, and they are "actively working with the supplier" to ensure the allergen is removed. Chick-fil-A currently has 2,600 restaurants across 47 states, Washington, D.C., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

"We understand and take seriously the trust our guests place in us to make sure their food is how they expect it, and we apologize for this situation," Chick-fil-A noted in their statement. "Our priority is that our impacted guests can enjoy these products again soon."

The undeclared allergen only affects the Grilled Filets and Grilled Nuggets at all of its locations served during lunch and dinner, but it does not impact its breakfast grilled filets.

Dairy is one of eight foods or food groups that account for the most serious allergic reactions in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Allergic reactions can range from mild to severe, causing hospitalization and in minimal cases, death. As of yet, the company hasn't released information on any impacted patron.