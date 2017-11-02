Watch: This Chick-fil-A Brawl Is a Battle for the Ages

You may be used to getting a tasty chicken sandwich at Chick-fil-A, but one of the chicken restaurants served up a pretty juicy side of beef this week.

In a video shared on social media on Wednesday, a person dressed as one of Chick-fil-A‘s signature cows is standing in front of a Chick-fil-A restaurant on a busy road holding a sign that reads “Eat mor chikin,” the brand’s popular slogan.

“I’m outside a Chick-fil-A and a cow has an ‘Eat mor chikin’ sign up,” the person shooting the video from a nearby parking lot can be heard saying.

The video cuts to two people dressed in life-size chicken costumes sauntering up to the cow, picking a fight with the poultry promoter.

The person shooting the video can be heard laughing from behind the camera. “Oh my god, that’s unreal,” he says.

As the chickens shove the cow, three more cows come stampeding to their friend’s defense. Soon, two more chickens enter the fight and the scene quickly becomes a mess of flying feathers and utters.

“Oh, look at all the feathers! This is not happening,” the cameraman says as cars passing by honk their horns at the brawl. “I can’t believe this is happening right now.”

The video, which has over 10 million views on Facebook, ends with a mess of cows and chickens still tumbling around on top of each other.

