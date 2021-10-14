Chick-fil-A Customers Are Furious the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

Chick-Fil-A customers frequent the casual dining fast-food chain for its quality combos and delightful customer service. The service is so good that Chick-Fil-A was voted “best in customer satisfaction” for the third consecutive year in a Newsweek survey. Unfortunately, customers are now pissed and telling the chain they can keep their “my pleasure” mantra. Some customers are so pissed that they’ve filed a lawsuit.

Food & Wine first reported that the restaurant chain is facing a class-action lawsuit from customers who are furious over being charged more for delivery services. Residents in New York City and New Jersey claim that Chick-Fil-A began pricing menu items at an increased cost when they selected delivery. Customers say they noticed the changes in 2020.

Though the plaintiff says the restaurants promise they only have to pay a flat “delivery free” of up to $3.99, they say the cost is “actually much higher” because of “hidden food markup” for items for delivery versus pick-up. They claim in the documents that Chick-Fil-A is offering “a hefty 25 to 30 percent” markup. For example, when researching menu items on the Chick-Fil-A app, an eight-piece nugget without fries in some regions is listed as $3.85 when ordering for pickup. The cost increases to $4.99 when ordering delivery from the same location.

The plaintiffs say the practice is misleading. They state in court documents: “This hidden delivery upcharge makes Chick-fil-A’s promise of low-cost delivery patently false. The true delivery costs are obscured, as described above, and far exceed its express representation that its ‘Delivery Fee’ is a flat fee of only $2.99 or $3.99. By falsely marketing a quantified, low-cost delivery charge, Chick-fil-A deceives consumers into making online food purchases they otherwise would not make.”

Food & Wine reached out to Chick-Fil-A for comment. As of yet, the restaurant chain has yet to respond. The plaintiffs want to stop Chick-fil-A from continuing its alleged “unlawful practices.” They are also seeking “compensatory and punitive damages.”