Chick-fil-A's Announcement to Increase Donations to Black Nonprofits Not Well Received on Twitter
Chick-fil-A announced that its True Inspiration Award grants will go to Black-led nonprofits this year, but not everyone was impressed by the move. The fast food chain is pledging to give $5 million to organizations that are either led by or benefit Black communities, in direct response to the recent wave of protests for racial justice. Judging by Twitter, many people feel that Chick-fil-A has a long way to go before it becomes a force for social justice.
This is the seventh year of Chick-fil-A's True Inspirations Award, and a massive rise in its grants. Last year, the company gave away $1.2 million to nonprofits, ostensibly in an effort to continue its founder S. Truett Cathy's legacy of "generosity, community service and dedication." Still, many felt that the grants will not outweigh Chick-fil-A's criticisms for its stance on LGBTQ+ issues, which have led to boycotts in the past. Conversely, some customers who do not support the Black Lives Matter movement were put off by the big donation.
Read more about our True Inspiration Awards: https://t.co/rVEIsmfCY4 pic.twitter.com/gYDmKUOteg— Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) June 18, 2020
Chick-fil-A is leaving no question as to why they are making this massive donation. The company's vice president of corporate social responsibility, Rodney Bullard, said: "The recent highly publicized and horrific deaths of Black men and women have rocked our nation and shed light on the injustice, systemic racism, and disparities that Black people endure daily. As a company, we are making a pledge to take action against racial injustice. The True Inspiration Awards have always been a platform to give back locally where our restaurants serve and by redirecting our grants to organizations supporting communities of color, we believe we can make an impact."
This is part of Chick-fil-A's ongoing effort to change its approach to philanthropy, which it announced in the fall. The company wants to provide "additional clarity and impact with the causes it supports." Still, many critics pointed out that philanthropy only goes so far, and it benefits the company as well in the form of tax write-offs.
All-in-all, Chick-fil-A's True Inspiration Award for 2020 fell somewhat flat. Here is a look at how social media responded to the announcement this weekend.
LGBTQ+
OK, now support LGBTQIA+ communities.— Shane Gentle says: #BlackLivesMatter (@shane_gentle) June 20, 2020
Since Chick-fil-a donated to Anti-LGTBQ, I found dupes at Walmart. 10/10 recommend, it tastes just like it! pic.twitter.com/ElcYg7hbBs— lizette 🦎 (@lizettealexis02) June 20, 2020
Cool. Great. Now do LGBTQ+.— JasmineLunar (@JasmineTheLunar) June 18, 2020
Pandering
I’m saving this 😂— Mothwoman (@moth_mothwoman) June 19, 2020
sickening - pandering What in the world?— Julie Kenney (@jkenney88) June 18, 2020
Late
Late to the bandwagon— Organized Armoire (@OrganizedArmoi1) June 18, 2020
Black Lives Matter
Would be great to see something saying #blacklivesmatter on a tweet, post, ... I am so sad that I haven't because my family was very loyal to eating there :(— Felicia Clemes (@FeliciaClemes) June 19, 2020
Genuine Thanks
That’s wonderful!! God bless you!!— Barbara Diane Martin (@dblbara711) June 19, 2020
🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸🇺🇸
Woohoo!😍— Jessschneiders (@Jessschneiders1) June 18, 2020
Boycott
i just feel like if we all actually came together and boycotted these big businesses we could actually do some damage to conduct change but people aren’t willing to give up chickfila smh— thikkie (@nikkievn) June 22, 2020
No more Chick-fil-A for me— Brenda Sosa (@blsosa1) June 19, 2020
Alternatives
Popeyes quite literally claimed Summer 19 and y’all are still eating Chick-Fil-A? I’m sleep— Mize (@mizedub) June 22, 2020
This why its been cane’s > chick fil a https://t.co/QC36UVSauC— Jonesy (@jonercaguiat) June 21, 2020