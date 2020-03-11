Chick-fil-A to Start Selling Signature Sauces at Select Grocery Stores

Chick-fil-A is getting in on the grocery business, with the beloved fast-food chain to start selling bottles of its signature sauces so you can get your fix anytime, even on Sundays. The company announced on Wednesday, March 11 that it will begin selling its signature sauces by the bottle as a pilot in Florida, which will be Chick-fil-A’s first foray into retail sales. The success of the pilot will determine whether the bottles make it to stores nationwide later this year.

Beginning in April and May, Florida shoppers will be able to get their hands on 6-fluid ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A’s signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian Sauces in all Florida Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie locations. Chick-fil-A customers in the Sunshine State will also receive 8-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A, Polynesian, Barbeque, Honey Mustard and Garden Herb Ranch Sauces with their catering order starting in mid-March. In addition, the 8-ounce bottles will be available for purchase in participating restaurants and Sweet and Spicy Sriracha and Zesty Buffalo sauces will still be available in individual packets.

Along with providing 24/7 dunking potential for customers, the bottled sauces are also a way for Chick-fil-A to give back to restaurant Team Members. With every retail purchase of a bottled sauce, 100 percent of Chick-fil-A’s profits will be donated to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative, which will award $17 million in scholarships to 6,700 restaurant Team Members in 2020.

“Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce are our two most popular sauces, so we are extremely excited to offer them at select retail stores outside of the restaurant,” Michael Patrick, principal program lead, Beyond the Restaurant,” said in a statement. “And because our Team Members are truly our ‘secret sauce’ to creating a positive experience in our restaurants, each time a customer purchases a Bottled Sauce at a participating retailer, the Chick-fil-A profits will support Team Members through our scholarship program.”

The scholarship program began in 1973 and has since helped nearly 60,000 Chick-fil-A Team Members pay for college through a total investment of $92 million in scholarships.

Photo Credit: Chick-fil-A