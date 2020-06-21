Chick-fil-A Blasted Once Again After CEO Asks White People to Shine a Black Stranger's Shoes

Chick-fil-A came under fire again after CEO Dan Cathy suggested White people should shine the shoes of Black strangers as a way to make up for racism last week. Cathy made the comments at a roundtable in Atlanta with Christian rapper Lecrae Moore and Pastor Louie Giglio. The exchange shocked Twitter users, and many brought up the fast-food chain's donations to anti-LGBTQ groups.

During the event at Passion City Church on June 14, Cathy noted that a "dozen" Chick-fil-A restaurants were vandalized by protesters in the past week. He pleaded with White people to "see the level of frustration and exasperation and almost the sense of hopelessness that exists among some of those activists within the African American community." Cathy said the country is in a "real bad situation" and Americans cannot "let this moment miss us. It has to hurt us."

Then, Cathy said racial injustice has to "hurt us, we as Caucasians until we are willing to pick up the baton and fight for our Black, African American brothers and sisters." He suggested one way he suggested Whites could redeem themselves is to "find somebody who needs to have their shoes shined, we need to just go right on over and shine their shoes," adding, "Whether they got tennis shoes or not, maybe they've got sandals, it really doesn't matter." Cathy then crouched to clean Moore's sneakers with a brush, reports The Daily Mail.