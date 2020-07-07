While Dunkin' intends on closing 450 of their locations, not to worry, they will make their way to other spots! With Starbucks being one of the most popular morning stops, Dunkin' is ready to expand in a new kind of way as it continues to compete for business. In this process, the company plans on closing their limited stores inside Speedway gas stations by the end of 2020, only to move towards new openings in the future.

"Very few of the approximately 450 Speedway-owned and operated limited menu Dunkin' locations have closed to date, and we remain on track to exit Speedway by the end of 2020," Michelle King, a Dunkin' brand spokeswoman said according to USA Today. While this may be the case, it's all to move in a different direction. In fact, the brand intends to expand their menu and provide a more modern style for their customers as the company continues to grow their popular morning go-to reputation. "By exiting these sites, we are confident we will be better positioned to serve these trade areas with Dunkin's newest Next Generation restaurant design that offers a broader menu and modern experience," she added.

King also noted that they'll focus on exiting the East Coast locations in less than six months. As they make their way out with one company, they do plan on making their way in others like gas stations and convenient stores. They also aim to target non-traditional locations like airports, travel plazas and universities.

In late 2018, Dunkin' made one of their most drastic changes yet by changing their longstanding name Dunkin Donuts to just Dunkin'. At first, this crushed fans of the coffee and donut store. "It's official: We're going by Dunkin' now," the company tweeted. "After 68 years of America running on Dunkin', we're moving to a first-name basis. Excited to be #BFFstatus with you all #firstnamebasis #besties." One staple they did keep the same was their pink and orange theme.

Since then, they've surprised customers with a number of changes including their pumpkin spice drink and donut fries. As if donuts couldn't get more delicious, they shocked America with donut fries and it shook social media. So-much-so, it sparked a Twitter feud between Dunkin' and McDonald's. Right after the donut company introduced their new creation, the rival fast food joint then came out with something very similar, causing Dunkin' to call McDonald's out. Needless to say, longtime customers are eager to see where the company takes them next on their food journey.