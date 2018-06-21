Cheer Coach Allegedly Had Sex With a Student at Booze-Heavy Party

An Indiana cheerleading coach is facing charges after she allegedly had sex with a student at a booze-fueled party.

Morgan Judy, 23, a cheerleading coach at Bloomfield High School and a full-time substitute teacher at Linton-Stockton High School, was arrested Friday and charged with Level 5 felony child seduction and Level 6 felony child seduction, according to the Greene County Daily World. Judy’s charges reportedly stem from an alleged sexual relationship with a Bloomfield High School student that occurred at a party in May.

According to a probable cause affidavit, which was filed by Indiana State Police Detective Brad Stille, the alleged relationship began after Judy reached out to the student on Twitter and invited him to a party. The student told authorities that at the party they kissed, and in a follow-up interview he admitted that they “did more than kiss.”

When interviewed by detectives, Judy denied both kissing the student and having any sexual relationship with the student, claiming that she was intoxicated.

“Later, Morgan was confronted about (student) admitting to kissing, Morgan replied that she didn’t remember due to the alcohol, but would have remembered if she and (student) had sex. Morgan said she probably did invite (student) to the party,” Stille wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

After obtaining a warrant to search both the student and Judy’s phones, authorities discovered several text messages exchanged between the two in which Judy told the student not to tell anyone the hickies he had were from her. She also reportedly deleted text messages on her phone with the student.

“Morgan advised that she deleted the communication between (student) off of her phone because ‘it would look bad,’” the affidavit reads, adding “Morgan told (student) to delete the text messages and the Twitter messages, her contact number from (student’s) cell phone and to stop texting her.”

The affidavit also states that Judy told the student to tell authorities and anyone speculating that they had a sexual relationship that she was “incoherent and couldn’t even speak a straight sentence” at the party.

Judy was booked into Greene County Jail on Friday, June 15, on a $14,000 bond. She has reportedly posted out of bond. Judy has not yet entered a plea to the charges.

It is not known if she is still employed with the Greene County Independent School District.