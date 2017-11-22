Bakery Under Fire for Its Charles Manson Doughnut

Popular Portland-based doughnut mogul Voodoo Doughnut missed the mark with its latest commemorative creation.

The eclectic confectioners often make doughnuts to honor public figures after their deaths, and others — like pastries honoring Prince — have been a hit. But following the news of notorious cult leader and murderer Charles Manson’s death on Sunday, the shop created a bizarre tribute treat that didn’t go over well with fans.

Voodoo shared a photo of its Manson commemorative doughnut on Twitter with the caption “#CharlesManson,” but it was quickly deleted after users slammed the company.

The doughnut shop reposted the photo moments later with a disclaimer that read, “*Not celebrating. Villains die too.”

Before his death, Manson spent more than 40 years in a California prison after orchestrating the gruesome murders of nine people — including pregnant actress Sharon Tate — by ordering his cult followers to kill in a 1969 rampage.

Even with the disclaimer, negative reactions to the frosted portrait were mostly from those who questioned whether the doughnut shop was glorifying the mass murderer. Others simply found the creation to be insensitive, considering the pain he caused victims and their families.

lol i cant believe they thought that posting that was a good idea. — ✡sift through ash (@jordangerdes) November 20, 2017

Pro-tip: If you’re making a doughnut of someone and have to decide whether or not to include their swastika face tattoo, it’s probably best to just scrap the project entirely. — Matthew Singer (@mpsinger) November 20, 2017

Thank you @VoodooDoughnut for deleting your #CharlesManson ‘tribute’ donut tweet. I don’t even want to think about how his celebrity has influenced others to do horrible things. — Nate Heath (@netback) November 20, 2017

I demand a Ted Bundy doughnut for Oregon vs Washington game week next year. We must celebrate the infamous. — Quacktion Bronson (@SwooshMcDuck) November 20, 2017

This is what voodoo decides to memorialize in a donut? Their creative team needs help — mike gooding (@mikegooding14) November 21, 2017

The revised tweet by Voodoo Doughnut was deleted following continued backlash by followers.

The company likely wasn’t expecting such harsh criticism from its Manson doughnut, which was presumably created just for show and not to be sold, considering its intricate frosted design. Voodoo is no stranger to eschewing political correctness with its creations, though; doughnuts on the menu at its 7 locations include “Cock-n-Balls,” “Gay Bar” and “Old Dirty Bastard.”