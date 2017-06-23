Manson Family Killer Patricia Krenwinkel Denied Parole

In her 14th attempt at freedom, Charles Manson family murderer Patricia Krenwinkel has been denied parole once again.

On Thursday, the Commissioners from the Board of Parole Hearings met in Corona, California at the prison where Krenwinkel is being held. The board members determined that the 69-year-old is not suitable for release, according to TMZ.

Patricia Krenwinkel will be allowed to apply for parole again in five years. In the event that a judge grants her request, the Governor will still need to sign off on Krenwinkel’s freedom. This will be no easy task considering Governor Jerry Brown already denied another Manson family killer, Leslie Van Houten.

Thursday’s hearing was a resumption of the parole hearing that first took place in December of 2016. The meeting was suspended after Krenwinkel’s attorney, Keith Wattley, claimed that she was a victim of “intimate partner battery” by Charles Manson. “Intimate partner battery” is often called “battered wife syndrome.”

The claim launched an investigation and Krenwinkel’s attorney wasn’t sure at the time of the board was going to change his client’s parole situation due to the claim.

“There is no new evidence, no new allegations,” Wattley said according to CNN. “It’s just that this time I asked the panel to consider the psychological and physical abuse. The fact is that the board had understood the influence [with the other members of the Manson group].”

Being imprisoned for 47 years, Krenwinkel is the longest-serving female in the California prison system. She was convicted on seven counts of first-degree murder charges back in 1969.

In the Manson family killing spree, Krenwinkel was responsible for taking the lives of several people including Folgers Coffee heiress Abigail Folger. She pursued and stabbed Folger 28 times, Krenwinkel said in her court testimony. Other victims of the Manson Family mass murders including actress Sharon Tate and celebrity hairstylist Jay Sebring.

Krenwinkel was sentenced to death in 1971. However, the following year, the death penalty was ruled unconstitutional in California and her sentence was commuted to life. Since that time, the death penalty has since been reinstated.