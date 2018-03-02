Reported Shots Fired at Central Michigan University, Suspect Still at Large

Police are responding to reports of shots fired at Central Michigan University on Friday morning, KCCI reports.

“Please avoid Campbell Hall until we hear more information. We received an emergency alert of shots fired in Campbell Hall,” the university tweeted, noting that police are advising all to take shelter.

The suspect is still at large.

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

Multiple reports from students prompted a police response to the possible shooting, and students say classrooms are on lockdown.

ABC News reports that the university officials are searching for one suspect who fled on foot.

The City of Mt. Pleasant tweeted that the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

