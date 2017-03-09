CelluliteSaturday Is Going Viral, and You Need to Know Why

A photo posted by ALLISON Girl Power Guru (@allisonkimmey) on Oct 30, 2016 at 5:23pm PDT

While most women perceive cellulite as an ongoing battle, one body-positive activist on Instagram is urging others to show it off in the hopes of normalizing it. That activist is Kenzie Brenna and she started the hashtag #CelluliteSaturday months ago as a way of confronting her own insecurities about her cellulite.

In an early post about the hashtag, Kenzie said she would continue sharing pictures of her cellulite every Saturday to make a point about how normal it is. More specifically, 80 to 90 percent of women have cellulite — and while there are certain things you can do to diminish cellulite, you can’t make it disappear entirely. Kenzie ended that initial post with, “My friends, my cellulite is here to stay. And I am f—–g okay with that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since then, Kenzie’s hashtag has become a more widespread social media movement. Other body-positive bloggers and women have begun sharing pictures of their cellulite despite noting how scary it might feel to do so.

Below, PopSugar shared more of Kenzie’s empowering photos and some from the other women she’s inspired.

A photo posted by Kenzie B (@omgkenzieee) on Sep 24, 2016 at 10:33am PDT

A photo posted by Kenzie B (@omgkenzieee) on Oct 22, 2016 at 6:34am PDT

>> Read more: This Before and After Proves That Weight Loss Isn’t Always a Good Thing

A photo posted by Kenzie B (@omgkenzieee) on Oct 8, 2016 at 6:03am PDT

A photo posted by L e i g h a C h r i s t i n e (@leigha_lifts) on Oct 29, 2016 at 9:20am PDT

>> Read more: 7 Body-Positive Instagrams That You’re Not Following (But Should Be)