CelluliteSaturday Is Going Viral, and You Need to Know Why

While most women perceive cellulite as an ongoing battle, one body-positive activist on Instagram is urging others to show it off in the hopes of normalizing it. That activist is Kenzie Brenna and she started the hashtag #CelluliteSaturday months ago as a way of confronting her own insecurities about her cellulite.
In an early post about the hashtag, Kenzie said she would continue sharing pictures of her cellulite every Saturday to make a point about how normal it is. More specifically, 80 to 90 percent of women have cellulite — and while there are certain things you can do to diminish cellulite, you can’t make it disappear entirely. Kenzie ended that initial post with, “My friends, my cellulite is here to stay. And I am f—–g okay with that.”
Since then, Kenzie’s hashtag has become a more widespread social media movement. Other body-positive bloggers and women have begun sharing pictures of their cellulite despite noting how scary it might feel to do so.
Below, PopSugar shared more of Kenzie’s empowering photos and some from the other women she’s inspired.
