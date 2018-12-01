Celebrities Respond to Former President George H.W. Bush’s Death

George H.W. Bush’s death came late on Friday night, but many took to social media throughout the day to honor the late President’s legacy.

Bush passed away at the age of 94, almost eight months after the death of his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush. Many of Hollywood’s biggest names paid tribute to George H.W. on social media following news of his death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll through and see what some Hollywood celebrities had to say abut former President George H.W. Bush.

Pauley Perrette

The NCIS alum went into very specific details about a dream she once had in which she discussed her difference in viewpoints with the former president.

“So years ago I had a dream about [George H.W. Bush]…”

So years ago I had a dream about #GeorgeHWBush… pic.twitter.com/MM3fqw5yn1 — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) December 1, 2018

“I didn’t align with all his politics but in my dream we were on a long plane ride together and sat next to each other. We talked for hours and hours. He was kind, as was I. We discussed many things,” she wrote.

“It softened me to REALLY look at both sides. (Not now, trump is the friend of NO ONE but himself, And that’s not political, it’s just Personal, ANY other republican would have spared us this shame!

“Anyways, #GHWB and me had lovely talk, calm, talked about our differences in policy and the things we agreed on, And it was one of the best dreams ever. It helped me understand my Republican Dad, It helped me learn that we can disagree And still be kind and respectful to one another.

“It was just another of my vivid dreams I always talk about, But it was real to me, And I learned something from it. #RIPGHWB” she wrote.

Misha Collins

The Supernatural star took to Twitter shortly after news of Bush’s death first broke to honor Bush, and send well wishes to his family.

RIP, George HW Bush. We may come from different political vantage points, but you operated from a place of service and integrity. You will be missed. We are sending love to your family. — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) December 1, 2018

“RIP, George HW Bush. We may come from different political vantage points, but you operated from a place of service and integrity. You will be missed. We are sending love to your family,” Collins wrote.

Dean Cain

The Lois & Clark alum shared a photo of himself with the former president in what looks like a backyard party.

“RIP, sir. An honor to have known you,” he wrote, along with a prayer hands emoji.

Marlee Matlin

The West Wing and Switched at Birth star remembered the former president’s contributions in helping Americans with Disabilities in her social media message.

Remembering President George H.W. Bush and the Americans With Disabilities Act. Millions of with Disabilities and who are Deaf or HOH lives have been changed for the better as a result of his signing this landmark legislation. My condolences to his entire family RIP #GeorgeHWBush — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) December 1, 2018

“Remembering President George H.W. Bush and the Americans With Disabilities Act. Millions of with Disabilities and who are Deaf or HOH lives have been changed for the better as a result of his signing this landmark legislation. My condolences to his entire family RIP.

Brad Paisley

The country music superstar took to Twitter to post a photo he took with the former president, and a sweet message following his death.

War hero,congressman,Ambassador, CIA Director,VP, President,father, family man,friend. Thank you for your friendship & for giving yourself so fully to these United States. I’ll miss you pal. Barbara’s got the place all organized up there by now, I’m sure. Go home. #GeorgeHWBush pic.twitter.com/iTf6joW69e — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) December 1, 2018

“War hero,congressman,Ambassador, CIA Director,VP, President,father, family man,friend. Thank you for your friendship & for giving yourself so fully to these United States. I’ll miss you pal. Barbara’s got the place all organized up there by now, I’m sure. Go home,” he wrote on the sweet photo.

Perez Hilton

The blogger also paid tribute to Bush with a sweet message about him finally reuniting with his wife.

Rest in peace, Mr. President. Barbara is waiting for you! Thank you for truly caring about our country and its people! #GeorgeHWBush pic.twitter.com/Dzo0cy3T7Y — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) December 1, 2018

“Rest in peace, Mr. President. Barbara is waiting for you! Thank you for truly caring about our country and its people!”

Ken Olin

The This Is Us executive producer and director shared his condolences, taking a swipe at President Donald Trump in the process.

I’m a lifelong Democrat. From JFK to Obama we were the good guys and Republicans weren’t. But I realize now that until Donald Trump our presidents may have had different philosophies, but they all put America first. I wish a man like George HW Bush was President today. RIP Bush 1 https://t.co/9bdvSgTS31 — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) December 1, 2018

“I’m a lifelong Democrat. From JFK to Obama we were the good guys and Republicans weren’t. But I realize now that until Donald Trump our presidents may have had different philosophies, but they all put America first. I wish a man like George HW Bush was President today. RIP Bush 1.”

Josh Gad

The Frozen voice actor shared a sweet message to the president.

Goodbye to a war hero, a patriarch, a humanitarian, a devoted husband, father and grandfather, a great businessman, a public servant, a President and a great man. RIP #GeorgeHWBush https://t.co/lTmLA8FMO0 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 1, 2018

“Goodbye to a war hero, a patriarch, a humanitarian, a devoted husband, father and grandfather, a great businessman, a public servant, a President and a great man. RIP.”

Kristin Chenoweth

The Trial & Error star shared one of her favorite quotes of all time, told by none other than Bush himself.

“We are a nation of communities… a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky.” One of my favorite quotes by one of my favorite leaders. Rest In Peace, President @GeorgeHWBush — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) December 1, 2018

“We are a nation of communities… a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky.” One of my favorite quotes by one of my favorite leaders. Rest In Peace, President.”

Kim Williams-Paisley

The Santa Chronicles actress shared a sweet photo of herself and Bush, sharing how honored she felt to have known him personally.

We feel so fortunate to have gotten to know this man. I loved his sense of humor, class and intelligence. Rest In Peace, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/SWEuAPBK4g — Kim Williams-Paisley (@Kimwilliamspais) December 1, 2018

“We feel so fortunate to have gotten to know this man. I loved his sense of humor, class and intelligence. Rest In Peace, Mr. President,” she wrote.