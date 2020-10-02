Celebrities React to Donald Trump Testing Positive for Coronavirus
Celebrities are reacting after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. The first couple confirmed their diagnosis early Friday morning, with the President's physician, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley, writing in a memo that they "are both well at this time."
The positive test results come just a month before the November election and just days after the first presidential debate, which was also attended by Hope Hicks, a senior adviser who tested positive for the virus Thursday. Hicks had been aboard Air Force One with Trump Wednesday, and it was announced just a day later that the president and the first lady would begin the "quarantine process" following Hicks' diagnosis.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
As a result of the positive diagnosis, both the president and first lady are quarantining at home. Melania has announced that she has "postponed all upcoming engagements." Trump, meanwhile, has had his Friday scheduled scrapped aside from a phone call scheduled for Friday afternoon. The White House physician, in a memo, wrote that he expects "the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering." It is unclear how the diagnosis will impact the scheduled upcoming presidential debates.
Just as the news sent social media into a tizzy, it also prompted plenty of reactions from A-listers. Across Twitter, a number of celebs spoke out, many pointing to the president’s past remarks regarding the pandemic. Scroll down to see how they are reacting.
As someone who has had #COVID19 and still suffers from post-covid syndrome, I can honestly say with all that I am that I wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy.
Please wear a mask.
❤️— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2020
the fact that two most protected people in our country got COVID— Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) October 2, 2020
This hasn’t aged well. https://t.co/LfvyL0E8Hz— kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) October 2, 2020
How do germaphobic sociopaths tend to react to getting sick?
I asked in semi-seriousness. If anyone with real psychological training has an answer, I’d be fascinated. If the universe already orbits their ego, what happens when they’re sick?— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) October 2, 2020
Coronavirus, stand back and stand by— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) October 2, 2020
Why was he in the hospital a few months back? How will that effect this? https://t.co/6ku1hoLcq6— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 2, 2020
You may want to quarantine until after Christmas, sweetheart. https://t.co/4oNPtqsZPX— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 2, 2020
The fact that Trump has been serially lying about his weight, medical checkups and health issues is now not a matter of amusement.
It's a matter of urgent national security about which the American people are in the dark.
These norms matter. Trump's recklessness matters.— David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) October 2, 2020
There’s never a good time to say this, but I’m hearing really great things about hydroxychloroquine. https://t.co/Pp6KVu9NbY— rufus jones (@rufusjones1) October 2, 2020
Tonight is strange and surreal as it pretty much mirrors every other night of 2020. Bottom line: wear masks, get tested, stay six feet apart and remember that this virus can effect every one of us from the most powerful to the least. The one thing we have right now is science. 🙏— Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 2, 2020
I don’t get how Melania got it - she’s been social distancing from trump since they got married— Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) October 2, 2020
But how?
HOW do you test positive for a Democratic Hoax?
I am baffled by this news. https://t.co/RTxjRaynbJ— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 2, 2020
They will have access to every medical support and intervention imaginable. I just hope I don’t have to hear later “it’s just a bad flu”.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 2, 2020
I hope this changes the discourse around this virus among the people who follow him and don’t give a damn. And in turn, who damn the rest of us. People have lost their lives. Their loved ones. And this man has never taken it seriously. Never shown care, concern. Maybe now. Maybe.— Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 2, 2020