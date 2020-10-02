Celebrities React to Donald Trump Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Celebrities are reacting after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. The first couple confirmed their diagnosis early Friday morning, with the President's physician, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley, writing in a memo that they "are both well at this time."

The positive test results come just a month before the November election and just days after the first presidential debate, which was also attended by Hope Hicks, a senior adviser who tested positive for the virus Thursday. Hicks had been aboard Air Force One with Trump Wednesday, and it was announced just a day later that the president and the first lady would begin the "quarantine process" following Hicks' diagnosis.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

As a result of the positive diagnosis, both the president and first lady are quarantining at home. Melania has announced that she has "postponed all upcoming engagements." Trump, meanwhile, has had his Friday scheduled scrapped aside from a phone call scheduled for Friday afternoon. The White House physician, in a memo, wrote that he expects "the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering." It is unclear how the diagnosis will impact the scheduled upcoming presidential debates.

