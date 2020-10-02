Melania Trump Speaks out After She and Donald Trump Test Positive for COVID-19

✖

First Lady Melania Trump is speaking out after she and President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday night. In a tweet issued at 12:27 a.m. Friday morning, the first lady said she and the president "are quarantining at home" after receiving the positive test results and have "postponed all upcoming engagements." She added that she and the president "are feeling good."

Her tweet came after the president, just minutes earlier, announced their diagnosis in a statement of his own. In his statement, the president confirmed that he and his wife "tested positive for COVID-19" and would "begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately." He declared, "we will get through this TOGETHER!"

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

The couple tested positive for the virus the same day the senior advisor Hope Hicks received a positive test result. Hicks had attended the first presidential debate on Tuesday and had also traveled aboard Air Force One with the president Wednesday. Following her positive coronavirus test, the president had announced on Twitter that he and the first lady would begin the "quarantine process" as they awaited their own test results, though the president had proceeded with his Thursday schedule, including flying to attend a fundraiser in New Jersey. Later in the evening, however, his Friday schedule was scrapped aside from a scheduled 12:25 phone call on Covid support to vulnerable seniors, according to CNN.

In a memo confirming the positive tests, the White House physician said the president and first lady are doing well and plan to remain at home. He added, "rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments."

A senior White House official told CBS News that "contact tracing has been done and the appropriate notifications and recommendations have been made." Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have both tested negative for the virus. A senior White House official also told the outlet that the president is "in good spirits."

As CNN points out, Trump is considered to be in the high risk category due to his age – he is 74 – and his weight – he is considered to be obese. The outlet added that "the diagnosis amounts to the most serious known health threat to a sitting American president in decades."