Celebrate National Taco Day 2018 With the Best Kind of Tacos: Free

Forget Taco Tuesday, it’s now Taco Thursday, and there are plenty of restaurants ready to celebrate with free food on National Taco Day 2018.

Thursday, Oct. 4 may just be the most magical time of the year. While kids gear up for endless amounts of free candy on Halloween, this Thursday marks a day full of endless and free tacos as restaurants and fast food chains celebrate National Taco Day, perhaps the best national food holiday around.

From fast food chains like Taco Bell to more popular and unexpected restaurants like Red Robin, keep scrolling to see where you can score some freebie tacos this Thursday.

Baja Fresh

Join the Club Baja membership program to score a free taco, valid for one chicken or carnitas Baja or Americano taco.



California Tortilla

Taco…Thursday?! Yes, that’s right, we’re celebrating National Taco Day with a buy one, get one free taco deal TODAY. Limit up to 5 free tacos.



*Valid in-store at participating locations only. Not valid with online or delivery orders. pic.twitter.com/aklOjY3gPe — California Tortilla (@caltort) October 4, 2018

Located in six states and Washington, D.C., California Tortillas is offering a BOGO deal on National Taco Day. There’s a catch, though – there is a limit of five free tacos per person.

Chuy’s

National Taco Day is tomorrow! Come dressed as a taco and post on FB with #NationalTacoDay and get a FREE meal! (redeemable on 10.4) That’s pretty tasty news. pic.twitter.com/4mzPXvhUg7 — Chuy’s (@ChuysRestaurant) October 3, 2018

Stop by Tex-Mex restaurant Chuy’s to scare $1 Modelo beers and tacos. If you want an even better deal, show up to the restaurant dressed as a taco and snap a picture with the hashtag #NationalTacoDay and you’ll receive a complimentary meal.



Chronic Tacos

Follow Chronic Tacos’ social media channels to discover the key word that will nab you a free taco at the restaurant. The deal is good Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone is celebrating National Taco Day on October 4th with Waffle Tacos! Don’t miss your chance to try one, they will be available to purchase for one day only! #nationaltacoday #ColdStoneWaffleTaco pic.twitter.com/y5nHNenlr6 — Cold Stone Creamery (@ColdStone) October 2, 2018

Hoping for something a little sweeter? Cold Stone creamery has you covered. For one day only, the ice cream chain serving up something cool in the Waffle Taco – your choice of ice cream and toppings stuffed into a waffle taco shell.



Del Taco

The American-style Mexican chain is having a “Taco BOGO” deal on National Taco Day. Buy one shredded beef soft taco and get one for free, but make sure you download the coupon first.

El Pollo Loco

Does your t-shirt get you free tacos? Ours does. Get your FREE Chicken Taco al Carbon on National Taco Day 10/4 and enter for your chance to win a limited-edition taco-tee that grants you free tacos for AN. ENTIRE. YEAR. https://t.co/0JH0SdA3Sd pic.twitter.com/e2pPHVD66e — El Pollo Loco (@ElPolloLoco) October 3, 2018

Customer can get a free Chicken Taco al Carbon at participating locations. The chain is also offering the chance to enter a contest that could net you a limited-edition taco shirt as well as free tacos for an entire year.



Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

$1 tacos all day long. No we are not kidding. Better get to your local Fuzzy’s now. #NationalTacoDay pic.twitter.com/m3mYyrTZRL — Fuzzy’s Taco Shop (@fuzzystacoshop) October 4, 2018

On Thursday, stop into Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to grab a $1 taco. The deal applies to a range of tastebuds, including breakfast and baja-style tacos from open until close.

Margaritas Mexican Grill

Our Taco Gigante makes it’s debut today!

Finish this bad boy in 1 sitting & win free tacos for a year!

*Challenge is for dine-in only. Winners receive 1 free beef or chicken taco/week loaded onto a Circle of Friends account. Available at participating locations from 10/1-10/31* pic.twitter.com/gf0h4Q1Oon — Margaritas (@MargsMex) October 1, 2018

With locations in New England states and other parts of the northeast, Margaritas Mexican Grill is spicing up fall in a big way this National Taco Day. The restaurant is bringing back its infamous two-pound, foot-long Taco Gigante. The giant taco is stuffed with Mexican rice, sauces, cheeses, and four kinds of meats. Customers with a lighter appetite can score a free beef or chicken taco.



Moe’s Southwest Grill

From Thursday to Sunday, members of the restaurant’s Moe’s Rockin’ Rewards loyalty program can get a free taco with the purchase of two tacos. Thankfully, as long as “you are a human being” over the age of 13, you can become a Rockin’ Rewards member and nab the deal.

On the Border

Enjoy $8.99 Endless Tacos on 10/4, which happens to be #NationalTacoDay. What a coincidence. ? https://t.co/tVNFw3nT7m pic.twitter.com/VucnNNjkMj — On The Border (@ontheborder) October 1, 2018

For those with a true hankering for tacos, head over to On the Border on National Taco Day. For the small price of $8.99, you can be neck deep in a bottomless pit of tacos, with the chain offering unlimited round beef or chicken tinga tacos.



Red Robin

It may not be the first place you think to head on National Taco Day, but Red Robin is getting in on the celebration. On Thursday, customers can grab the Taco Tavern Double with Bottomless Steak Fries for $6.99.

Taco Bell

Happy #NationalTacoDay! Celebrate the most delicious day of the year with the National Taco Day Gift Set. Four tacos for just $5. pic.twitter.com/iLTSfPrwnK — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 4, 2018

For just one day only, the famed fast-food joint is bringing back its special $5 Taco Day Gift Set. For just 5 dollars, customers can fill their stomachs with four of the chain’s hard shell tacos: a Crunchy Taco, a Fiery Doritos Locos Taco, a Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco, and a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco.



Taco Bueno

It’s National Taco Day! Come in and get a Free Street Taco with any Purchase valid Oct.4 ONLY. Limit 1 at participating locations while supplies last. Must Ask For Offer. #NationalTacoDay pic.twitter.com/59C5tiebBM — Taco Bueno (@tacobueno) October 4, 2018

Tex-Mex chain Taco Bueno is offering a special deal on Thursday. With any purchase, customers will also get a free Texas Street Taco for a spin. If you miss out on the deal, you can still score three Texas Street Tacos for 5 dollars for the rest of the month.

Taco John’s

National Taco Day is National Taco Week at Taco John’s. Anyone using the Taco John’s Rewards mobile app can score a free crispy beef taco at the chain that claims to have created Taco Tuesday.



Tijuana Flats

All you need is love and tacos. Happy #NationalTacoDay!



Two deals, one day. The choice is yours! Two tacos, chips and a drink for $5.99 OR burrito or bowl, chips and a drink for $5.99.



Visit https://t.co/hhqE9OXZ68 to find your nearest location. pic.twitter.com/DFvzj9EMWI — Tijuana Flats (@TijuanaFlats) October 4, 2018

Make a pitstop at Tijuana Flats and grab two tacos, chips, and a drink for just $5.49 or a burrito bowl, chips, and a drink for $5.99