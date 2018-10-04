Trending

Celebrate National Taco Day 2018 With the Best Kind of Tacos: Free

Forget Taco Tuesday, it’s now Taco Thursday, and there are plenty of restaurants ready to […]

Forget Taco Tuesday, it’s now Taco Thursday, and there are plenty of restaurants ready to celebrate with free food on National Taco Day 2018.

Thursday, Oct. 4 may just be the most magical time of the year. While kids gear up for endless amounts of free candy on Halloween, this Thursday marks a day full of endless and free tacos as restaurants and fast food chains celebrate National Taco Day, perhaps the best national food holiday around.

From fast food chains like Taco Bell to more popular and unexpected restaurants like Red Robin, keep scrolling to see where you can score some freebie tacos this Thursday.

Baja Fresh

Join the Club Baja membership program to score a free taco, valid for one chicken or carnitas Baja or Americano taco.

California Tortilla

Located in six states and Washington, D.C., California Tortillas is offering a BOGO deal on National Taco Day.  There’s a catch, though – there is a limit of five free tacos per person.

Chuy’s

Stop by Tex-Mex restaurant Chuy’s to scare $1 Modelo beers and tacos. If you want an even better deal, show up to the restaurant dressed as a taco and snap a picture with the hashtag #NationalTacoDay and you’ll receive a complimentary meal.

Chronic Tacos
Follow Chronic Tacos’ social media channels to discover the key word that will nab you a free taco at the restaurant. The deal is good Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Cold Stone Creamery

Hoping for something a little sweeter? Cold Stone creamery has you covered. For one day only, the ice cream chain serving up something cool in the Waffle Taco – your choice of ice cream and toppings stuffed into a waffle taco shell.

Del Taco

The American-style Mexican chain is having a “Taco BOGO” deal on National Taco Day. Buy one shredded beef soft taco and get one for free, but make sure you download the coupon first.

El Pollo Loco

Customer can get a free Chicken Taco al Carbon at participating locations. The chain is also offering the chance to enter a contest that could net you a limited-edition taco shirt as well as free tacos for an entire year.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

On Thursday, stop into Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to grab a $1 taco. The deal applies to a range of tastebuds, including breakfast and baja-style tacos from open until close.

Margaritas Mexican Grill

With locations in New England states and other parts of the northeast, Margaritas Mexican Grill is spicing up fall in a big way this National Taco Day. The restaurant is bringing back its infamous two-pound, foot-long Taco Gigante. The giant taco is stuffed with Mexican rice, sauces, cheeses, and four kinds of meats. Customers with a lighter appetite can score a free beef or chicken taco.
 
Moe’s Southwest Grill

From Thursday to Sunday, members of the restaurant’s Moe’s Rockin’ Rewards loyalty program can get a free taco with the purchase of two tacos. Thankfully, as long as “you are a human being” over the age of 13, you can become a Rockin’ Rewards member and nab the deal.

On the Border

For those with a true hankering for tacos, head over to On the Border on National Taco Day. For the small price of $8.99, you can be neck deep in a bottomless pit of tacos, with the chain offering unlimited round beef or chicken tinga tacos.

Red Robin
It may not be the first place you think to head on National Taco Day, but Red Robin is getting in on the celebration. On Thursday, customers can grab the Taco Tavern Double with Bottomless Steak Fries for $6.99.

Taco Bell

For just one day only, the famed fast-food joint is bringing back its special $5 Taco Day Gift Set. For just 5 dollars, customers can fill their stomachs with four of the chain’s hard shell tacos: a Crunchy Taco, a Fiery Doritos Locos Taco, a Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco, and a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco.

Taco Bueno

Tex-Mex chain Taco Bueno is offering a special deal on Thursday. With any purchase, customers will also get a free Texas Street Taco for a spin. If you miss out on the deal, you can still score three Texas Street Tacos for 5 dollars for the rest of the month.

Taco John’s

National Taco Day is National Taco Week at Taco John’s. Anyone using the Taco John’s Rewards mobile app can score a free crispy beef taco at the chain that claims to have created Taco Tuesday.

Tijuana Flats

Make a pitstop at Tijuana Flats and grab two tacos, chips, and a drink for just $5.49 or a burrito bowl, chips, and a drink for $5.99

