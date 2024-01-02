Casey Anthony's Father Gets Emotional During Lie Detector Test

Casey Anthony's father is getting emotional as he's questioned about the 2008 death of his granddaughter Caylee while hooked up to a lie detector test. In a sneak peek of the upcoming A&E and Lifetime special, Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test, premiering Thursday, Jan. 4, George Anthony aims to tell his side of the story after being accused by his daughter of having a hand in Caylee's death. You can watch the sneak peek in the video above.

George and Cindy Anthony agree to undergo polygraph tests on-camera to answer lingering questions about Caylee's death in the new special after Casey accused her father of molesting her and being responsible for the death of her 2-year-old daughter. George, who has denied the allegations against him, breaks down on camera in the preview of Thursday's special while being repeatedly asked if he had concealed Caylee's whereabouts at any time.

George denies knowing where Caylee was, but the test administrator points out that he's "struggling" to answer the question. Asked what is making him so emotional, George admits he's "visualizing the woods" where Caylee was found. But will the polygraph bring any kind of closure to the Anthony family?

In 2022, Casey reiterated her defense's claim that Caylee drowned accidentally in the family's swimming pool in her Peacock series Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies. "[George] was standing there with her," she claimed in the series. "She was soaking wet. He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. But he didn't rush to call 911 and he wasn't trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold."

Casey doubled down, claiming that it was her father who disposed of Caylee's body, and that she was unaware her daughter was dead during the time in which she was missing. "During the 31 days, I genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive," she said. "My father kept telling me she was OK. I had to keep following his instructions. He told me what to do. I tried to act as normal as I could."

Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test will be simulcast on A&E and Lifetime on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.