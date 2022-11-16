Casey Anthony Says She 'Lied, But No One Asked Why' in New Documentary

A new preview for Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies finds the embattled woman admitting to one serious mistake following the death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008. While Casey still denies murdering her daughter, she openly admits that she lied to police and investigators in the immediate aftermath of Caylee's death. She muses: "I lied, but no one asked why."

Casey Anthony was acquitted of her daughter's murder in her 2011 trial, but she was found guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement officers. Because she had been arrested in 2008 and held without bond, Casey was credited for time served and released just over a week later. Many pundits have argued that the lies she told during the investigation cast suspicion on Casey, but she has told a different story. Now, it sounds like she will elaborate on that explanation in Peacock's new documentary Where The Truth Lies, which premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

This documentary will be Casey's first on-camera appearance since she was acquitted in 2011. In the new preview, her interviewer asks what questions Casey expects to be asked. Casey says that she expects to be asked why she waited so long to call 9-1-1 after her daughter went missing, and why she lied to police in the early stages of their investigation. It sounds like she has an explanation that she believes will satisfy viewers.

The Anthony family's case became a national sensation from 2008 to 2011, thanks in large part to the theory that Casey had murdered her own 2-year-old daughter in order to escape the burden of motherhood. Casey was 22 at the time and was living with her parents. During her trial, Casey and her defense attorney shocked the world further by claiming that Casey had been sexually abused by her father George Anthony and that she believed George had abused Caylee as well.

A previous report by PEOPLE indicates that this new documentary will stick to that story and add new details to it. Casey reportedly claims that her father murdered Caylee and manipulated her into helping him cover it up. She says: "During the 31 days, I genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive. My father kept telling me she was ok. I had to keep following his instructions. He told me what to do. I tried to act as normal as I could."

George Anthony has denied these allegations repeatedly over the years, and has not commented publicly on this new documentary. Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 29 on Peacock.