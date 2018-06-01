Casey Anthony’s Parents Speak out on Daughter With Contentious Claims

Cindy and George Anthony have spoken out about their daughter Casey Anthony and her 2011 acquittal for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony.

Appearing on the A&E special Casey Anthony’s Parents Speak nearly a decade after their granddaughter went missing from their home in June 2008, her body being discovered months later in a wooded area only a few hundred yards away, the parents of Casey Anthony opened up about up the many lies she told authorities during the investigation into Caylee’s disappearance.

“Casey learned by example,” Cindy said to George during the interview, led by Elizabeth Vargas, according to PEOPLE. “You lied to me for several years, and that’s where our daughter got it.”

“This is not supposed to be about us,” George said.

Casey Anthony, only 22 at the time of her daughter’s disappearance, told a series of elaborate lies during the police investigation into her daughter’s disappearance, which she did not report until a month later. Among the lies she told during her daughter’s disappearance were claims that Caylee was at Disney World or another amusement park, although at the time those lies were told, Cayle was already dead. She also told authorities that she last saw her daughter when she took her to nanny Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez’s Orlando apartment, though the nanny did not exist.

While Casey’s parents have been left with little answers regarding the events surrounding Caylee’s disappearance and death, and have ultimately been left to speculate for their own exactly how the little girl died, George Anthony speculated that he and his wife “must have raised a bad seed,” while Cindy Anthony claimed that her daughter “changed overnight.”

Casey Anthony was tried for murder in 2011, though she was acquitted of the charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child. She was convicted on four misdemeanor counts related to lying to investigators, though those charges were later overturned.

The trial, which gained national attention, permanently left its mark on the family.

“Everything changed when Caylee died. Everything about the Anthonys was destroyed. The trial ruined George and Cindy’s careers, destroyed their happiness, and tore apart the entire family,” a source told PEOPLE last year.

Now, George Anthony claims that he no longer talks to his daughter and does not wish to have any contact with her, while Cindy revealed that she does still have communication with her.

As for Casey, she currently lives in South Florida with one of her private investigators.