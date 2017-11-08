Casey Anthony’s Former Attorney Convicted in Cocaine Smuggling Conspiracy

An attorney who once represented Casey Anthony has been convicted of international cocaine distribution conspiracy.

According to a Federal Complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Todd Macaluso, 55, Carlos Vasquez, and Humberto Contreras planned to “fly from Haiti to Ecuador, pick up cocaine, then transport it to Honduras to subsequently be imported into the United States.” A licensed pilot, Macaluso is alleged to have flown his Falcon 10 from Florida to Haiti on November 14, 2016 to pick up 3,000 pounds of cocaine worth more than $13 million.

It was in Haiti that Macaluso and the two other defendants were arrested by Haitian authorities and flown to New York, where they were ordered to be held without bail. Jurors in Brooklyn federal court deliberated for about an hour Friday before convicting Todd Macaluso, 55.

“Mr. Macaluso was disappointed with the verdict but looks forward to being vindicated in future proceedings,” his lawyer, Michael Gold, told the New York Daily News.

Macaluso, who served as Casey Anthony’s co-counsel from 2009 until 2010 during the murder trial of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, could face 10 years to life in prison. He will be sentenced on February 16, 2018. An attorney for Macaluso did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.