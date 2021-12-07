Cardi B Whipped Cream Infused With Vodka Coming Soon

Cardi B is putting a boozy spin on a classic dessert topping. The multi-platinum musician has teamed up with Starco Brands to roll out Whipshots, a vodka-infused whipped cream that “combines luxury and indulgence with unmatched flavor to create a boozy whipped cream that is unlike any other spirit on the market.” Whipshots, set to make their way to store shelves in the coming weeks, will be available in three flavors – vanilla, caramel, and mocha.

The non-dairy whipped topping, said to be “unlike anything on the market,” boasts a 10% alcohol by volume content and does not require refrigeration. According to Cardi, Whipshots “is over the top, sexy and unique – kind of like me.” The singer added that the new treat is “going to be a party in every can. No matter where you are, you can party like Cardi, and I’m so excited to finally be able to share this one-of-a-kind product with all of you.”

“At Starco Brands we pride ourselves on only commercializing products and technologies that are truly behavior changing, Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands, added. “Whipshots is one of the most innovative products to ever hit the spirits vertical. This combines delectable flavors, cutting-edge creative direction and a world-class celebrity and influencer strategy. We are honored and thrilled to be shaking up the spirits world and cannot wait for everyone to experience this party in a can.”

While Whipshots are not set to release across retailers nationwide until early 2021, some lucky fans will have the chance to score early access. Beginning on Dec. 1 and running through Friday, Dec. 31, Starco Brands will be releasing 500 cans per day of Whipshots on Whipshots.com via occasional “Whip Drops.” When Whipshots release nationwide, they will be available in three different sizes – 50mL bottles for $5.99, 200 mL bottles for $13.99, and 375mL bottles for $19.99.

Whipshots marks just the latest non-musical endeavor for Cardi, who announced earlier this month that she had been named Playboy’s first-ever creative director in residence. In her new role, Cardi will provide artistic direction with co-branded fashion, sexual wellness products, digital editorial content, and more. She will also serve as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of Playboy’s upcoming creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD. Cardi called her new roles “a dream come true,” adding that “for as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms.”