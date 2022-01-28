Candace Owen’s Hot Take on Minnie Mouse’s New Pantsuit Is Generating a Lot of Opinions

Candace Owens has spurred yet another social media debate. After hitting out at the announcement that Minnie Mouse for the first time ever will swap her iconic dress for a pantsuit by dubbing it an attempt to “destroy fabrics of our society,” social media lit up with a flurry of reactions.

Owens made the claims while speaking to Jesse Watters while on his show, Jesse Watters Prime Time, shortly after it was revealed that the Disney character would temporarily change into a pantsuit to celebrate Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary. Addressing the change, the political commentator claimed that “this is why people don’t take these people seriously, they are taking all of these things that nobody was offended by and feel they have to get rid of them and destroy them.” Owens continued, “Because they are bored, they are absolutely bored, they are trying to destroy fabrics of our society pretending that there’s issues,” alleging that the temporary outfit change “is so everybody looks over here, look at Minnie Mouse, don’t look at inflation.” She added, “Look at Minnie Mouse, the world is going forward because we have got her in a pantsuit.”

After her rant, viewers were quick to comment, with many confused by Owens’ outrage over what is to be a temporary change made for a celebratory moment. Designed by Stella McCartney, the Disney character’s new outfit is composed of blue trousers and a matching blazer adorned with black polka dots. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say.

“Do these people understand how marketing works?” asked one person. “They refresh Minnie Mouse so they can sell more merchandise and release a press release and get news coverage. It’s not about being woke, it’s the opposite; it’s capitalism in action.”

“I’m confused,” wrote one person. “So according to Candace Owens, who raises hell every time [Cardi B] drops a music video, real women are too sexy these days but cartoon Minnie Mouse isn’t sexy enough anymore? And this is destroying the fabric of our society? Seriously?”

“Candace Owens went on Fox News to go on a tirade about Minnie Mouse’s new Pantsuit,” added another person. “Not even a week later, she broadcasts her show while wearing a Blazer that looks fresh off the rack from the Men’s Big & Tall section at Burlington’s Coat Factory.”

“Why is Fox News obsessed with cartoons?” asked somebody else. “Tucker Carlson about m&m changing the green candy from boots 2 sneakers, Candace Owens chirping about Minnie Mouse wearing a pant suit designed by Stella McCartney. I can’t with these people. How about actually reporting the actual NEWS.”

“Imagine what it’s like being ANGRY AT EVERYTHING THAT’S EVER BEEN IN THE WORLD EVER like [Candace Owens] is,” tweeted one person. “She’s seriously THIS upset over a cartoon? Man, get her a cocktail.”

“Of all the hills to die on, Candace Owens and Fox News are choosing Minnie Mouse wearing a pantsuit?” wrote another.

“[Candace Owens] what in the hell does [Disney’s] decision to change a character have to do with inflation? Disney doesn’t affect monetary policy,” commented one person. “Quit grasping at straws.”