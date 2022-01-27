Minnie Mouse Trades Her Famous Polka Dot Dress for Pantsuit

Disneyland Paris is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and just like any other Disney anniversary, the company is going to be making plenty of changes and planning countless events at the park. One of the cool changes announced is a new outfit for Minnie Mouse. The blue costume, which includes references to Minnie’s love of bows and polka dots, was designed by Stella McCartney.

The new costume is part of a new collaboration between McCartney and the Walt Disney Company. The British fashion designer said she has always loved Minnie, who was introduced alongside Mickey Mouse in 1928’s Steamboat Willie. “What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style! I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes – a blue tuxedo – using responsibly sourced fabrics,” McCartney said in a statement.

“This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation,” McCartney continued. “She will wear it in honor of Women’s History Month, in March 2022. I can’t wait for you to see this new look at Walt Disney Studios Park.”

Minnie models the new look

McCartney and Disney are also planning to release a Minnie Mouse T-shirt to celebrate International Women’s Rights Day. It will only be available online and in McCartney’s stores on March 8. This spring will also see the launch of a McCartney product line inspired by Fantasia.

‘She looks really good in a pantsuit’

Minnie and the rest of the main Disney characters are also getting special iridescent costumes for Disneyland Paris’ anniversary. Aladdin’s Genie, Rapunzel, Woody, Jessie, and other characters will also get new costumes. Disneyland Paris released a very fun catwalk video with all the characters modeling their new looks. Even Pluto is going to wear an iridescent vest!

Do the pants have real pockets?

Although there is no word that Minnie will ever wear the pantsuit outside of France, the costume caused quite a stir. Then again, many other longtime Disney fans pointed out that this is hardly the first time Minnie has ever been depicted wearing pants! In just one example, Captain Minnie Mouse wears pants on Disney Cruise Line voyages.

‘Pretending to be upset… is just plain goofy’

Disneyland Paris opened to the public on April 12, 1992, but the year-long anniversary event begins on March 6. Several events and new attractions are planned, including Avengers Campus, which is set to open this summer. Unlike the other Disney resorts outside the U.S., Disneyland Paris is the only one completely owned by the Walt Disney Company.

Minnie’s worn pants and plenty of other looks in the past

One Disney fan put together a thread off all the times Minnie Mouse didn’t wear the now-famous polka dot red dress. Just like Mickey, Minnie’s costume and design has evolved greatly over the past 90 years.

‘This looks a tad like PJs’

“Very Cute!! I hope most people know this is just likely promotional art and not an official redesign of the character,” one fan tweeted.