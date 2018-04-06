NFL Quarterback Cam Newton in Car Crash With Dump Truck

Cam Newton appears to be unhurt after he and his Ferrari were involved in a collision with a dump truck in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback was reportedly driving his matte black Ferrari F12 in Atlanta, where he lives, when the collision occurred around 4:00 local time, according to TMZ.

Atlanta police confirmed the incident to the news outlet but said neither party filed a police report.

It’s unclear what caused the collision or which party was at fault, but the 28-year-old NFL star was seen walking around the car wearing shorts and one of his signature hats after the incident. See a photo from the scene here.

In 2014, Newton overturned his car in North Carolina and was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Other NFL players have had an eventful offseason; former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Derrick Mason was indicted on domestic assault charges, and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested after a naked altercation in Los Angeles.

Mason’s charge stemmed from an October 2017 incident when a woman he was dating told authorities he grabbed hold of her neck, slapped her and hit her in the stomach

The Wrap reports that in December 2017 she contradicted those claims in a preliminary court hearing.

Initially, Mason was charged with felony aggravated assault involving strangulation, but that was reduced to the misdemeanor assault charge, which he was indicted on in March.

Jones was arrested in March for getting into an altercation in Los Angeles with his brother, fellow NFL player Cayleb Jones, and smashing an apartment window while naked. He was arrested for felony damage to property and had to be hospitalized for cuts he sustained on his foot — but will not be charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney claims there was insufficient evidence to push charges forward.

Click here to see the concerning video footage in which Jones tells his brother he was going to “fight for Jesus.”

In another NFL-related incident, former Miami Dolphins player Jonathan Martin was arrested in February after sharing a photo on his Instagram page that led police to believe he was making threats against his former prep school, Harvard-Westlake in Los Angeles.

Martin was detained and the school was closed for the day. Students and faculty were instructed to stay away for their own safety.

Martin has not been formally charged with any crime and is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

“The individual we believe to be responsible for the social media post has been detained and the investigation is ongoing,” police told TMZ.