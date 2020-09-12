California 'Firenado' Freaks out Social Media After Video Goes Viral

A viral video is making the rounds on Twitter showing a "firenado" raging amid the ongoing wildfires in California. The video was originally posted by TikTok user firecatcher2, and shows a swirl of flames and smoke reaching up into the sky amid a field of fire. Many social media users are sharing this clip with horror, jokes or pleas for sustainable energy reform in the U.S.

The "firenado" video was posted without much context, on an otherwise empty account. The original poster added the hashtag "wildland firefighter," indicating that they are part of a federal firefighting service. This led most viewers to assume that they took the video while fighting the fires currently raging across California. While social media has seen plenty of horrific blazes over the last few weeks — and years — this one set the bar even higher by combining two natural disasters in one.

just what 2020 was missing... A FIRENADO pic.twitter.com/HSsGOXzVBx — Yasshole (@nimbimm) September 11, 2020

While the details of this video have not been confirmed yet, a "firenado" is not a new phenomenon, even in California. Last month, The Guardian reported on one confirmed fire tornado outside of Chilcoot, complete with another video. That one showed more smoke than flames, but the terror was about the same.

California's increasingly frequent wildfires are caused by a combination of high wind speeds and dry conditions, allowing for any small spark to become a catastrophic blaze. These conditions are caused by climate change, accounting for the renewed calls for a Green New Deal and other climate-related legislation.

Whether they took it lightly or with terror, the "firenado" seemed to inspire a take from everyone on Twitter this weekend. Here is a look at the responses it got.