Cadillac Ranch Cars Painted All Black Amid Worldwide Protests

The famous Cadillac Ranch cars in Amarillo, Texas have been repainted black during the protests against police brutality and racial inequality. The cars are often repainted for different projects, but this latest paint job struck a chord with people on social media. Groups spray painted the individual letters of "Black Lives Matter" and "George Floyd" on the sides of the cars, while the hoods have #SayHerName in honor of Breonna Taylor. The group of activists also painted the "George" on the Ranch property, reports KAMR.

Floyd was killed in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. The 46-year-old was arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill. After he was cuffed, former officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, even after Floyd lost consciousness. Chauvin was fired and charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas. Photos by Crystal Riley pic.twitter.com/4jtwxVbgt1 — 𓆏 (@Lindspeach) June 7, 2020

On Monday, Chauvin appeared in court for a bail hearing via video conferencing. Judge Jeannice Reding set bail at $1.25 million and offered reduced $1 million bail if he agrees to not work in law enforcement, have contact with Floyd's family and not leave Minnesota, reports CNN. He must also turn over his firearms and permits. Chauvin's defense attorney did not object to the bail terms. His next court date is scheduled for June 29.

Former officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Keung and Tou Thao have also been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. They were at the scene of Floyd's death and did not stop Chauvin from keeping his knee on Floyd's neck. Their bail was set at $1 million each and are scheduled to be in court on June 29.

ICYMI: A local group painted #BlackLivesMattter on the cars at Cadillac Ranch early Saturday morning. @NewsChannel10 Photos by: Ashlyn Major & Alli Reed pic.twitter.com/pn0j0thkR7 — Cassie Stafford (@CassieAStafford) June 7, 2020

Floyd's death inspired protests around the world and many have called on police budgets to be cut. On Monday, his family gathered for the final memorial service for Floyd in Houston, where he grew up before he moved to Minnesota. Floyd will be buried next to his mother. A vigil is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. at Jack Yates High School in Houston.

During the protests, many have shared the hashtag "#SayHerName" to ensure that people do not forget about Taylor. The 26-year-old EMT was killed by Louisville, Kentucky police on March 13 when three officers burst into her home to serve a search warrant. Taylor's boyfriend thought the officers were intruders and fired, and the officers responded by firing 20 times. Taylor's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit, accusing the officers of entering the apartment without telling Taylor and her boyfriend they were officers. The officers - Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankinson and Myles Cosgrove - have not been arrested.