Byron 'Reckful' Bernstein, Twitch Streamer and Pro Gamer, Dead at 31

Popular Twitch streamer and World of Warcraft player Byron "Reckful" Bernstein has died at age 31 on Thursday, according to social media posts from his ex-girlfriend and brother. "I... I’m at a loss right now," Bernstein's ex-girlfriend Blue Madrigal tweeted on Thursday. "Something I’ve been scared of happening for so long happened. I can’t stop crying. It’s so painful. Please no."

"Someone I loved killed themselves. I wish I could have said something to prevent it," one of Madrigal's subsequent tweets read. She also shared a video of herself and Bernstein as well as a thread of texts between them. Bernstein's brother Gary tweeted, "My baby brother Byron @reckful is gone. RIP. He left in a similar way as my older brother Guy. I’ve no siblings left."

Byron, I wish I could have helped you. We all do. I’m so sorry I couldn’t. Thank you for being a part of my life. Love you always. pic.twitter.com/S7UoNGwpmM — Blue (@BlueGoesMew) July 2, 2020

My baby brother Byron @reckful is gone. RIP. He left in a similar way as my older brother Guy. I’ve no siblings left. If you have stories and pictures of him, please share them. pic.twitter.com/11sNZkNxFy — Gary Bernstein 🌹 (@Gary_Bernstein) July 2, 2020

Bernstein, who went by the name Reckful on Twitch, had over 936,000 followers and was best known for his World of Warcraft streams. He was also working on developing his own video game, Everland, which was set for release later this year. Fans initially became concerned for the gamer on Thursday morning when he posted a series of tweets including an apparent proposal to ex-girlfriend Becca Cho. "Ahh, I feel bad for anyone who has to deal with my insanity," one tweet read, while another asked followers to "please just know in these situations the insane person does not feel in control of their actions."

Later on Thursday, Cho shared a Twit Longer post in which she said that she "didnt see the proposal until it was too late but that doesnt change the fact that i wasnt able to be there for him." She also discussed the importance of mental health and how Bernstein helped her better understand it.

In a statement, Twitch said the platform was "devastated" to hear of Bernstein's death. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and community," the message read. "He was a streaming pioneer and helped propel the whole industry forward. The communities he cultivated in the games he played were forever changed by his relentless pursuit of excellence."

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).