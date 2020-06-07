Memphis Driver Hits Protester During George Floyd Demonstration

There have been many dangerous situations during the ongoing protests against police brutality across the nation. Black Lives Matter, sparked by the recent killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, have hit the streets alongside supporters to bring about change. Despite the video evidence, though, many disagree.

Protesters are already under fire due to increased police presence, riot gear and crowd control weapons. They also have to worry about anti-demonstrators at the protests to incite violence or attack protesters. Memphis' situation with a driver taking his vehicle and attempting to hit protesters is a clear example.

Tonight, two people attempted to hit protestors with their cars. One was successful and was allegedly arrested. The other one in the Nissan was detained and let go with a citation. #blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd #breonnataylor #ahmadarbery #memphis pic.twitter.com/GQcZnU15E7 — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) June 6, 2020

According to WREG in Memphis, a driver in a black SUV attempted to drive through a crowd of protesters. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. local time on Friday evening, leaving one protester at the hospital in non-critical condition.

WREG adds that another vehicle also attempted to drive through the crowd after the first driver. No injuries came from the second incident, and the driver drove from the scene. The driver from the first incident received a citation, but many called for the second driver to be arrested and a stiffer punishment enforced.

It's unacceptable, Director Rallings, you owe this city an answer; you owe these children an answer," Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer said to the outlet. "Mayor Strickland, you do too. Find those guys and lock them up the same way you lock us up. Black lives matter."

Many took to social media after the incident to share their accounts and spread the word about the men involved. Sawyer tweeted out photos of the men on her account, leaving many agreeing that harsher punishment was needed past the citation.

"Tonight, two blocks from our house, a nonviolent protester was hit by a driver. A few blocks away, a different driver tried to hit several other nonviolent protestors. Both need to be arrested and charged," one wrote above a retweet of Sawyer's post.

"March marshal Erin Dempsey, 22, said she was hit by a Chevrolet truck that refused to stop on Young near Cooper when she was part of a group protecting the marchers in the street. Demonstrators blocked the truck. Eventually, the driver was handcuffed by police and taken away," another account shared on social media.

Protests have sprouted all across the country in the wake of George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis. Several incidents of police brutality have since been caught on camera during protests, while several past incidents are resurfacing for fresh eyes.