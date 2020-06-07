'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Shares 'Great Sign' From Protests That Sums up Racism in America

In many parts of the country, protests continue to take place in honor of George Floyd and the many other Black individuals who have lost their lives at the hands of the police. On Twitter, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T displayed his support for the protests by posting a photo of a sign that he couldn't help but agree with. The sign in question even addressed the fact that these protests have been receiving some criticism, despite the fact that they are striving to highlight specific issues going on in the United States within the black community such as racial injustice and police brutality.

On Saturday, Ice-T retweeted a photo of a protester holding a sign that read, "Racism is so American that when you protest it, people think you are protesting America." In response to the photo, the actor wrote that it was a "Great sign!" Ice-T has been a vocal supporter of this recent movement. He has frequently utilized his platform to not only spread awareness about these protests and their anti-racism message, but he's also taken direct aim at President Donald Trump in the process.

Trump is one of the many individuals who has criticized these protests. In a statement to the country, he noted that he particularly took issue with demonstrations that have seen people rioting and looting (on Twitter, he even wrote at one point that when the "looting starts, the shooting starts"). During his address to the country, which took place on Monday, he doubled down on those Twitter comments and even threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act if states are not able to handle these demonstrations.

He said during his address, "I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers, that we dominate the streets, mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled. If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them." Given the fact that his statements were of an incendiary nature, it wasn't long before individuals spoke out against this threat. His comments even drew ire from Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, who said that the president has displayed "bitterness, combativeness and self-interest" over the past several weeks and added, "that's not what we need in Boston, it's not what we need right now in Massachusetts and it's definitely not what we need across this great country of ours either."