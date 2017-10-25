Burger King to Give Free Whoppers to Anyone Dressed as a Clown on Halloween

Burger King is running a new Halloween promotion in which customers dressed up as scary clowns will be given a free Whopper sandwich.

On Oct. 31, the fast-food chain will be treating the first 500 customers wearing a creepy clown getup one of the restaurant’s flagship menu items for free.

Due to the success of the horror film It, and the pandemic of creepy clown sightings last year, Burger King is trying to jump on the trend with its “Scary Clown Night.”

In a promotional video released on Wednesday, a Burger King worker is being chased by a horde of clowns rushing to claim their free Whoppers. The company seemingly took a direct jab at McDonald’s as the first clown seen in the commercial looks strikingly similar to Ronald McDonald.

The participating locations are in Miami, Boston, L.A., Austin and Salt Lake City, according to People. The hours of the promotion are between 7 pm and 3 am.

The participating clowns are being encouraged to share pics and videos of their scary clown costumes and tag @BurgerKing along with the hashtag #ScaryClownNight.