Burger King Rolls out New Retro-Inspired Logo With Packaging and Social Media Weighs In

Burger King is undergoing a major revamp. On Thursday, the chain unveiled a new retro-inspired rebrand, including BK's first new logo in more than 20 years. The whopper of a shakeup, which affects everything from the Burger King logo food packaging to employee uniforms, immediately had fast food lovers weighing in on social media.

In a press release, according to CNN Business, BK the rebrand uses colors inspired by its "real and delicious food." The redesigned logo, which does away with the iconic blue curve used since 1999, pays tribute to brand's 64-year-old history, as it mirrors an old logo used from 1969 to 1999. The chain described it as a "minimalist logo" that "seamlessly meets the brand evolution of the times."

Burger King unveils its first major rebrand in 20 years: https://t.co/8URzwX1v8h pic.twitter.com/UT0R5ye5sK — Co.Design (@FastCoDesign) January 7, 2021

"Given the current state of the world, the new identity feels warm and familiar," Douglas Sellers, executive creative director at global branding firm Siegel+Gale, told CNN Business. He added that the redesigned logo is "instantly recognizable anywhere in the world" and that the colors "evokes joy and warmth harkening back to their heritage."

In addition to the logo change, customers headed to their local Burger King can expect to see colors that are "rich and bold" on its signage with a new, custom-made font called "Flame," which is inspired by the shapes of its food because it's "rounded, bold and yummy." Employees, meanwhile, will be decked out in clothing that mixes "contemporary and comfortable style with distinctive colors and graphics." When customers receive their orders, their food will be packaged in redesigned packaging that highlights the new logo and includes "playful illustrations of ingredients" and adjectives that describe the food, such as "crispy" and "tasty."

The revamped look, which BK had on full display on its social media accounts by Thursday morning, immediately sparked plenty of chatter on social media. As BK customers got their first look at the new logo, many couldn’t help but weigh in.