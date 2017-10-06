Burger King Hijacks ‘IT’ Screening to Troll McDonald’s

Burger King and McDonald’s have always been rivals when it comes to fast food, and Burger King recently upped the ante at a pre-premiere screening of It in Germany.

The movie, which has become the highest-grossing horror film ever, proceeded as normal until the credits were about to roll.

After the film ended, two spotlights projected onto the screen. The first read, “The moral is: never trust a clown,” prompting the crowd to look a bit confused. After the second showed Burger King’s logo, the audience got the joke and immediately started laughing.

An accompanying YouTube video proclaims the hijacking, “Burger King’s longest ad ever,” along with the hashtag #nevertrustaclown.

Burger King is trolling McDonald’s over the similarities between their mascot, Ronald McDonald, and It‘s antagonist, Pennywise the clown, as the two characters both share shockingly white skin and a tuft of red hair, among other features.

In fact, the characters look so similar that Burger King’s Russian division demanded the movie be banned due to Pennywise’s similarities to Ronald McDonald, filing a complaint with the Federal Antimonopoly Service.

Photo Credit: New Line Cinema