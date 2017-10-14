Burger King Customer Makes Horrific Discovery in Restaurant Bathroom

A customer at a Belfast Burger King was stunned to find half-used needles and drug paraphernalia on the floor of the bathroom.

The customer shared the photos with Belfast Live on October 12. The needles, painkillers and other drug-related items were found throughout the bathroom at the Donegall Place Burger King. Photos also show heroin residue on the floor and cracked mirror. Toilet paper dispensers were ripped from the walls.

Belfast Live reported it contacted Burger King for comment, but representatives did not respond.

A group called the “Communities Against Death Dealers” shared the photos with Belfast Live after reports of a drug epidemic in Northern Ireland’s capital city. In the past nine months, 37 people have died from drug addiction, including 19 in North Belfast alone.

“The pain caused by drugs isn’t isolated to those trapped in the cycle of addiction. It is an insidious pain that affects their friends, their loved ones and their community. That pain is being felt far too often in communities across this city,” Paul McCusker, Councillor of the Social Democrat and Labour Party, said last month.

“For over a year now, we have been calling for more resource to be made available to agencies dealing with addiction,” he continued.

McCusker called drug addition “an urgent priority for families and communities across the North. It must be made a political priority.”