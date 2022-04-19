Burger King Brings Back Awesome Value Meal

✖

Burger King wants its guests to save a little cash. Amid soaring prices, the fan-favorite fast-food chain is opting to bring back one of its most iconic value meals, with Chew Boom reporting that the home of the Whopper is officially returning the $5 Your Way Value Meal to the menu.

For those unfamiliar with the meal, the $5 Your Way Meal allows BK guests to score an entire meal, including entrée, side, and a drink for the small price of just $5. Those who order the value meal will receive a Double Whopper Jr., which brings the "incomparable Whopper experience in a double junior format." Featuring a freshly flame-grilled beef patty, the burger boasts the same great ingredients that usually go into a genuine Whopper. The $5 Your Way Meal also comes with 4-piece nuggets, a small order of french fries, and a small drink. The $5 Your Way Value Meal first appeared on BK's national menu back in late December 2021 and is now back on menus nationwide. It is unclear how long the bundled meal will stay on the BK menu.

The $5 Your Way Value Meal will join Burger King's existing lineup of value meals. The burger chain currently offers several value options, such as the Double Spicy King Value Meal, which includes a two-patty burger with chili cheese sauce and spicy jalapenos served with crispy small King Fries and a small drink. Other options include the Triple Burger with Cheese King Value Meal, Triple Chicken Deluxe King Value Meal, and Triple Spicy Chicken King Value Meal, among several others.

BK's $5 Your Way Value Meal will prove stiff competition for another value meal that recently returned to a competing fast-food chain. The home of fresh, never frozen beef, Wendy's, early this week confirmed the return of the famed $5 Biggie Bag. Similar to Burger King's returning value meal, the $5 Biggie Bag allows guests to order a full meal for just $5. The meal includes the guests' choice of either a 4-piece Spicy Chicken Nugget or 4-piece Crispy Chicken Nugget, small fries, a small soft drink, and for the very first time, the guest's choice of sandwich. Sandwich options available include the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, the Double Stack, and the Crispy Chicken BLT. Wendy's is offering the value meal alongside an ongoing deal that allows guests to grab a Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit for just $1 from now through Sunday, May 1. That deal is being offered as part of Wendy's celebration of its virtual reality game, the Wendyverse. The deal is available via in-app and in-restaurant.