Burger King Takes Aim at Chick-Fil-A With Their New Fries and Burger on the Menu

Wendy’s may be known for its social media roasts, but it is Burger King that is taking inspiration from social media for its newest menu items. The fan-favorite fast-food chain is turning hashtags into food for its latest menu innovation, Burger King launching the new Hashtag Burger alongside new Hashtag Fries at its locations across Thailand. But for some, this has to seem like a small shot at Chick-fil-A and their favorite fries.

The official Burger King Thailand Instagram account confirmed the new hashtag menu line on April 7, giving guests their first glimpse at the new ordering options. According to Chew Boom, the Hashtag Burger begins with a flame-grilled 100% Australian beef patty that packs the flavor with toppings that include American cheese, creamy mayo, and smoky BBQ sauce. Making the burger even more unique is the addition of Hashtag Fries as a topping, with all of the ingredients sandwiched between a toasted sesame seed bun. Hashtag Fries, meanwhile, are essentially waffle fries, resembling the hashtag symbol, that are made with potatoes imported from the US.

Unfortunately for BK lovers in the United States, getting their hands on the Hashtag Burger and Hashtag Fries won’t be an easy feat. It will require a passport and a plane ticket to Thailand, where both new menu items are currently available at participating Burger King locations. The Hashtag Burger carries a suggested price of 119 Thai Baht or about $3.54 US dollars, while Hashtag Fries go for 69 Thai Baht, or about $2.05 US dollars.

Both the Hashtag Burger and Hashtag Fries are reportedly joining the Burger King Thailand menu as limited-time offerings. This means that they will only be available for a short period of time before they disappear. Burger King has not indicated just how long the two menu items will be available for ordering. It is also unclear if there are any plans to bring the Hashtag Burger and Hashtag Fries to Burger King restaurants outside of Thailand in the future.

While fans may be upset the new menu items are only available in a single country, BK has plenty of new options back in the states. The chain recently brought back the beloved $5 Your Way Value Meal, which includes a Double Whopper Jr., 4-piece nuggets, a small order of french fries, and a small drink.