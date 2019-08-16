Burger King Just Added 3 Waffle Sandwiches to Its Breakfast Menu

Mornings are about to get a little bit better, because beloved fast food chain Burger King just expanded its breakfast menu with the addition of three new waffle sandwiches. On Thursday, Aug. 15, the home of the Whopper, and now the Impossible Whopper, announced on Instagram that three Maple Waffle Sandwiches – one with ham, one with bacon, and one with sausage – were headed to menus nationwide.

The new breakfast item, which joins a slew of other morning offerings at BK, boasts fluffy eggs, American cheese, and either bacon, sausage, or ham cushioned between two savory sweet waffles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The dish had initially debuted on the menu as a test run in April, and, due to their success, are now headed across the country, and fans couldn’t be happier.

“Y’all did it again,” one fan commented on Burger King’s Instagram post, adding a string of fire emojis. “McDonalds menu is so boring.”

“Imma Try that New Breakfrast Sandwich At Burger King,” another wrote.

“That looks and sounds amazing!” commented a third.

According to a representative for the fast food chain who spook to Delish, the Maple Waffle Sandwiches are available at Burger King locations nationwide for a limited time only. They will be priced at $3.49 each, or as part of a combo meal, which also includes hash browns and coffee, for $4.99

The breakfast sandwiches follow the March expansion of the chain’s coffee offerings, Burger King introducing a coffee-house experience with the launch of the new BK Café.

Meant to compete with McDonald’s McCafe beverages, the BK Café menu features a total of six different beverages, all of which begin with 100 percent Arabica beans. The Iced Vanilla Coffee combines the chain’s coffee with silky cream and Vanilla syrup, while the Iced Mocha Frappe adds a splash of Mocha syrup. Both the Mocha Frappe and Caramel Frappe are blended until smooth and creamy with either mocha or caramel flavoring and topped with fluffy, whipped cream.

The menu also features freshly brewed Arabica bean coffee as well as a decaf version of the chain’s Arabica bean coffee.