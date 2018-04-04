Bud Light Responds to Masters Banning ‘Dilly, Dilly’

The Masters golf tournament has reportedly banned attendees from using the Budweiser phrase “Dilly Dilly” and the beer company has officially responded.

Our King weighs in on the Dilly Dilly ban. pic.twitter.com/rVxrD5dsNf — Bud Light (@budlight) April 3, 2018

According to Yahoo Sports, security staff at the event were given a list of phrases that are not to be used and the popular ad campaign was included.

Anyone heard saying “Dilly Dilly” will reportedly be removed from the premises post haste.

After getting wind of this, Bud Light responded by sending out a faux-decree and revealing a plan to troll the Masters in a big way.

In a statement posted on their Twitter page, Budweiser shared the words of King John Barley IV, saying, “Your king hath received word that the guards of the Green jacket plan to escort any patron who dare utter Dilly Dilly off yon premises.”

“Except for myself, I am against tyranny in all forms. So, I have instructed my royal tailors to make 1,000 Dilly Dilly shirts that shall be delivered to Georgia in time for the festivities,” the decree continues.

“For if thou cannot say Dilly Dilly, thou can still wear Dilly Dilly,” the statement added. “Yours in friendship and beer, King John Barley IV.”

The first “Dilly Dilly” ad from Budweiser debuted in the fall of 2017, and they recently brought it back for the 2018 Super Bowl.

In a new ad that aired during the big game, the “Dilly Dilly” catchphrase returned, as the King from the initial ad was overseeing a battle in his kingdom.

Suddenly, the magical Bud Knight appeared and all seems to be saved, but really the Bud Knight was just on a quest for some ice cold Budweiser.

Continuing the new “Dilly Dilly” brand, Bud Light also dropped brief ads aimed directly at Super Bowl 1028 competitors the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots.

In the Eagles-centric ad, the Bud Light King sarcastically said, “I’m surprised to see you guys here, I thought it was all over.”

He then changed up the catchphrase and hailed the team with a “Philly Philly!”

The Patriots ad sees the King slyly joke that “when haters accuseth thee of foul play, remember, it’s because they’re jealous of thy rings.” This, of course, was an obvious reference to the past “DeflateGate” accusations against the team, and specifically Tom Brady.

Finally, the King encouraged the team to follow their “sleeveless leader,” and to “rely on the wisdom and handsomeness of thy quarterback” when they feel that “the battle is all but lost.”