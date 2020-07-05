Bruno Mars' 2015 White House Performance Resurfaces After 2020 Concert Features Cover Band

The White House hosted its annual July 4th bash on Saturday night, and it's been going viral for the wrong reasons. Twitter users have been poking fun at the celebration because of its low turnout and lack of a star-studded musical act. A clip of the U.S. Army band covering Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' song "Uptown Funk" began being shared around on Saturday night, showing a very sparse audience outside the White House.

This image brought to mind the 2015 iteration of the event, where the Obama administration booked Bruno Mars to perform. The audience was packed, as footage and photography of the concert showed. While some of the 2020 event's shortcomings can be attributed tot he coronavirus pandemic, many saw it as a sign of Trump's recent controversies and the entertainment community's lack of support for the GOP.

The White House 4th of July entertainment is a white guy singing Bruno Mars pic.twitter.com/fuHkAtgaZx — Scott Gairdner (@scottgairdner) July 5, 2020

After unflattering footage of the cover band performance took off, Twitter users were quick to bring up 2015. Scroll through to see jokes, images, videos and other reactions that mention Mars' performance.