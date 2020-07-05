Bruno Mars' 2015 White House Performance Resurfaces After 2020 Concert Features Cover Band
The White House hosted its annual July 4th bash on Saturday night, and it's been going viral for the wrong reasons. Twitter users have been poking fun at the celebration because of its low turnout and lack of a star-studded musical act. A clip of the U.S. Army band covering Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' song "Uptown Funk" began being shared around on Saturday night, showing a very sparse audience outside the White House.
This image brought to mind the 2015 iteration of the event, where the Obama administration booked Bruno Mars to perform. The audience was packed, as footage and photography of the concert showed. While some of the 2020 event's shortcomings can be attributed tot he coronavirus pandemic, many saw it as a sign of Trump's recent controversies and the entertainment community's lack of support for the GOP.
The White House 4th of July entertainment is a white guy singing Bruno Mars pic.twitter.com/fuHkAtgaZx— Scott Gairdner (@scottgairdner) July 5, 2020
After unflattering footage of the cover band performance took off, Twitter users were quick to bring up 2015. Scroll through to see jokes, images, videos and other reactions that mention Mars' performance.
lmaoooooooo at Obama having the actual Bruno Mars at his 4th of July party in 2015 https://t.co/OAdkKeAOnD pic.twitter.com/kfrRPZal4w— tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) July 5, 2020
Reminds me of the time Obama booked Bruno Mars to sing Bruno Mars at the same event in 2015 pic.twitter.com/c9CnVNO15e— Richard Barney (@rkbarney) July 5, 2020
Five years ago. President Obama’s remarks - during a break in Bruno Mars’ performance - on the Fourth of July. pic.twitter.com/2gsqAYMeGM— Andrew Wilkins (@A_Wilkins_) July 5, 2020
Obama actually got Bruno Mars to play at this exact event in 2015 is the funniest part— Professor Dylweed (@ProfDylweed) July 5, 2020
2020 - Donald Trump had a guy singing a Bruno Mars song at his 4th July party
2015 - Barack Obama had Bruno Mars at his 4th July party pic.twitter.com/Lk8CSE9PUh— The Hardy Report Podcast (@EdwardTHardy) July 5, 2020
In 2015, Obama had the actual Bruno Mars singing Bruno Mars at the same event. Obama -still- living in Trump's head rent-free all these years later. https://t.co/WJEFLHSwkf— Coddiwomple (@wildjaden) July 5, 2020