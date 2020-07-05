White House July 4th Party Mocked After Video of Empty Chairs, Cover Band Goes Viral

The White House is having to contend with another embarrassing viral clip. The executive branch had already faced backlash for holding a big party for July 4th, and it now seems the turnout was not what they expected. As the party was streamed live, footage emerged of the Army band playing a cover of Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk." When the singer turned the mic around for some crowd participation, a swath of empty chairs is shown.

While one would assume this was because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic encouraging attendees to social distance, organizers had chairs at a decent space apart. They were still empty, making the lightly attended event look even more embarrassing. Regardless, the comments soon began rolling in, as one would expect.

The White House 4th of July entertainment is a white guy singing Bruno Mars pic.twitter.com/fuHkAtgaZx — Scott Gairdner (@scottgairdner) July 5, 2020

While some mocked the Army band's frontman, others took to his defense, noting that he was just doing his job. Most opted to take aim at the Trump administration for the blunder of a celebration. Several reminded other Twitter users that the Obama administration had Bruno Mars, himself, there at the 2015 July 4th party. Scroll through to see some of the reactions to the viral footage.