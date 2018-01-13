British Model Stabbed to Death in London Robbery Gone Wrong

Harry Uzoka, a model signed to London‘s top modeling agency, was found stabbed to death after a suspected failed street robbery on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was found on the pavement in Old Oak Road, East Acton, reports The Evening Standard.

Uzoka suffered a knife wound to the chest and authorities belie he made tried to walk to a nearby estate before collapsing. Passers-by called paramedics, who could not revive him. He was declared dead at the scene.

A police source told the Standard that authorities believe he was killed in a “robbery gone wrong.”

The Sun reports that two men, aged 27 and 28, were arrested in connection with Uzoka’s death.

“This is another tragic murder with a young male victim who has met a violent death,” Met Police detective inspector Beverley Kofi told the Sun.

Kofi continued, “We believe that the incident started outside Ollgar House, in Ollgar Close and the victim was assaulted and stabbed before staggering and collapsing in Old Oak Road. We believe there were a number of people involved, but we are still working to establish the circumstances and a possible motive.”

On Friday, the Standard reported that Uzoka was identified as the victim. He was a model signed to London’s Premier Model Agency and Los Angeles’ Next Models Agency.

“He went my school, was a few years below,” hip-hop performer Cally the Dreamer told the Standard. “He was a lad that I admired, changed his life for the better and inspired many to do better. Amazing young man with so much life a big loss to the world. A great human, prayers go out to his family.”

Uzoka had over 17,100 Instagram followers, many of whom have flooded his photos with their condolences.

“Just heard the heartbreaking news. Rest In Peace,” one person wrote.

“Unbelievable heaven couldn’t wait. Go well brother,” another added.

Uzoka appeared on the cover of the British magazine Hunger, and was featured in campaigns for Everlane and Berska. In December, he shared a photo from New York that showed his face on an Everlane poster on a bus stop.

“I came to know Harry, while working on the AW17 photo shoot. I immediately felt a spirit of warmth and gentleness radiating from him,” photographer Kenneth Nicholson wrote on Instagram. “He was confident yet humble humorous yet sincere. On set we joked as he would get dressed between takes, we dubbed him “Prince Uzoka” because he looked like royalty in all of the clothing. In this photograph he is shown wearing “The Crown”. Looking back on that experience from the revelation of today’s tragic news it is clear to me that the playful nickname wasn’t at all jesting. Indeed Harry was royalty and it was my honor to have had the chance to design his crown. Rest In Peace Prince Uzoka.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Harry Uzoka